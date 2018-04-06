search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

5 YSRCP MPs resign from LS, Jagan Reddy dares Andhra CM to do same

PTI/ANI
Published Apr 6, 2018, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 4:27 pm IST
5 YSRCP Lok Sabha MPs submitted their resignation letters to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan over Andhra special status demand.
The five MPs are Vara Prasad Rao V, YV Subba Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and the party floor leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The five MPs are Vara Prasad Rao V, YV Subba Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and the party floor leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Amaravati: Following the resignation of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs from Lok Sabha, party president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday challenged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu to make his MPs resign.

"We do as we say! YSRCP MPs are submitting their resignations today. I challenge @ncbn (N Chandrababu Naidu) to make TDP MPs resign and stand united with the people of AP in their rightful demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh," Reddy tweeted.

 

Jagan Reddy further declared that YSRCP will go on a hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi.

"YSRCP MPs will go on an indefinite hunger strike at AP Bhawan, Delhi while we will observe relay hunger strikes across the state. We continue to stand in solidarity with the people of AP in their fight for Special Category Status!," Reddy further tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, five YSRCP Lok Sabha MPs submitted their resignation letters to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan over their demand for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. The five MPs are Vara Prasad Rao V, YV Subba Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and the party floor leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

The parliamentarians met the speaker in her chamber and submitted their letters.

"I hereby tender my resignation of my seat in the house with immediate effect," said one of the letters.

On March 31, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that his party's MPs would quit and sit on indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi to press for the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Tags: ysrcp, tdp, n chandrababu naidu, jagan reddy, andhra special status
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




