Unseasonal rains: Telengana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao seeks damage report within 15 days

Hyderabad: Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have caused huge loss to crops in Telangana. Around 1.10 lakh acres of crops have been damaged in 20 districts as per the assessment done by the agriculture department. The major crops affected were paddy, maize and mango.

Even for those 2 lakh farmers who has insurance coverage, it would be difficult to claim compensation because they failed to register their claim with the insurance firm by calling the toll free number within 48 hours after their crops got damaged due to rains.

The state government is planning to complain to the RBI against PSU Banks for denying loans to farmers on time which resulted in non-insurance coverage and farmers suffering huge losses.

The state government is now left with no option but to extend financial assistance to farmers on its own. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials of Agriculture and Revenue Departments to visit the affected districts to assess the damage caused to crops. The CM asked the officials to submit the report within 15 days.

The government is planning to extend Rs 4,000 per acre as financial assistance towards input subsidy. This will be in addition to Rs 4,000 per acre financial assistance being extended to all the farmers from this Kharif under ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme.