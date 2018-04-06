search on deccanchronicle.com
Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents pen memo to PM Modi

Mr Chandrashekar wants the Prime Minister to order a detailed inquiry into the matter.
HYDERABAD: Residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment area want answers regarding the closure of roads from the top brass of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and the LMA. The issue has now reached the Prime Minister’s office.  A delegation from the SCB, headed by Vice-President J. Ramakrishna, has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which they have prominently highlighted the closure of roads.  They have alleged that the Local Military Authority violated cantonment laws and caused inconvenience to lakhs of citizens in closing the roads.

In the wake of this development, residents want to know from board members why this violation of rules was not brought up before, and why it is being mentioned at this juncture. Activist S. Chandrashekar, who has been drawing attention to the issue in various forums over the past four years, says that members of the SCB have indulged in a criminal conspiracy.

 

He says that the then president and the then CEO of the SCB worked in tandem with the LMA to close roads in violation of Section 258 of the Cantonment Act. “If the elected members were sincere, this complaint would have been made a long time ago,” he says.  Mr Chandrashekar wants the Prime Minister to order a detailed inquiry into the matter. 

Location: India, Telangana




