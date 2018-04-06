search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Manmohan Singh praised Telangana governance: TRS MPs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 6, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Rajya Sabha members from the TRS met Dr Singh in the lobby of Parliament and interacted with him for a few minutes on Thursday.
Manmohan Singh
 Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: TRS MPs claimed that former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh had praised the state government of Telangana for offering the best governance in the country. Rajya Sabha members from the TRS met Dr Singh in the lobby of Parliament and interacted with him for a few minutes on Thursday. TRS parliamentary party leader K. Keshava Rao, newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar and a few other MPs were present during the interaction. 

Mr Keshava Rao expla-ined to Dr Singh the welfare and development programmes implemented by the TRS government during its four-year rule. He also introduced the party’s three newly-elected Rajya Sabha members – Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, and Banda Prakash – to Dr Singh. Later, the TRS MPs said that Dr Singh had praised the TRS Government for expeditiously taking up irrigation and drinking water projects and for making rapid strides in all sectors despite Telangana being the youngest state in the country.

 

Mr Santosh Kumar said, “Dr Manmohan Singh appreciated the priorities of the Telangana Government, especially with regard to taking up irrigation projects and the drinking water project Mission Bhagiratha. He said that it showed that the Telangana government was moving in the right direction. He also praised the state of Telangana for achieving a high growth rate as compared to country's GDP.”

Mr Rao said, “Dr Singh said that governments usually avoided spending large amounts on core sectors such as irrigation and drinking water, but the Telangana Government was setting a new example by investing more in these sectors. This shows that the State Government’ concern is to fulfil the basic needs of people.” The TRS MPs thanked Dr Singh for his words of appreciation and said that they would inspire the Telangana Government to work with even more vigour and dedication with a focus on welfare and development in the days to come.

Tags: dr manmohan singh, trs mps, telangana governance
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp privacy alert: A fake malicious app can gain access to your personal data

WhatsApp, being one of the most popular apps with over 1.5 billion monthly active users globally, is bound to have replicated.
 

Pakistan minister trolled for giving communal colour to Salman Khan's conviction

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. The court awarded Khan five years in jail in the case. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sign language relies on same area of brain as verbal speech, says study

The researchers examined the production of phrases consisting of two words in American Sign Language (ASL) to come to this conclusion. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Wives of twin brothers give birth on same day

Despite having expected delivery dates more than two weeks apart, the new families were happily surprised that the newborn cousins will share a birthday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Biological clock in women: Myth or reality?

The right to give birth or postpone a pregnancy is entirely an individual's choice. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Now you can video conference with 16 friends on Snapchat

Users also have the option to toggle between video and voice.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Couple on pilgrimage dies in road accident

Car smashes into a truck in Siddipet on Thursday morning.

Comlaint filed against Hyderabad editor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: AFP)

2 die in mishaps at ORR, Aramghar

According to Adibatla police, patrolling teams noticed a truck carrying calves and intercepted the vehicle on ORR.

Salman Khan, prisoner number 106, will spend night in Jodhpur jail barrack 2

This will be Salman Khan's fourth stint in the Jodhpur prison, where he has earlier spent a total of 18 days in 1998, 2006 and 2007. (Photo: DC)

Fake news on rise? Beware of these parody accounts on social media

These 'unofficial accounts' use similar colour combinations as the original twitter handle, with gentle modifications, thus making it more convenient for a user paying lesser attention to detail to believe fake content. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham