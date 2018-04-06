Manmohan Singh praised Telangana governance: TRS MPs

Hyderabad: TRS MPs claimed that former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh had praised the state government of Telangana for offering the best governance in the country. Rajya Sabha members from the TRS met Dr Singh in the lobby of Parliament and interacted with him for a few minutes on Thursday. TRS parliamentary party leader K. Keshava Rao, newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar and a few other MPs were present during the interaction.

Mr Keshava Rao expla-ined to Dr Singh the welfare and development programmes implemented by the TRS government during its four-year rule. He also introduced the party’s three newly-elected Rajya Sabha members – Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, and Banda Prakash – to Dr Singh. Later, the TRS MPs said that Dr Singh had praised the TRS Government for expeditiously taking up irrigation and drinking water projects and for making rapid strides in all sectors despite Telangana being the youngest state in the country.

Mr Santosh Kumar said, “Dr Manmohan Singh appreciated the priorities of the Telangana Government, especially with regard to taking up irrigation projects and the drinking water project Mission Bhagiratha. He said that it showed that the Telangana government was moving in the right direction. He also praised the state of Telangana for achieving a high growth rate as compared to country's GDP.”

Mr Rao said, “Dr Singh said that governments usually avoided spending large amounts on core sectors such as irrigation and drinking water, but the Telangana Government was setting a new example by investing more in these sectors. This shows that the State Government’ concern is to fulfil the basic needs of people.” The TRS MPs thanked Dr Singh for his words of appreciation and said that they would inspire the Telangana Government to work with even more vigour and dedication with a focus on welfare and development in the days to come.