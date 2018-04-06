search on deccanchronicle.com
Yoga, Catholic faith cannot go together, says Kerala Church

Published Apr 6, 2018, 8:40 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 8:40 am IST
A report by doctrinal panel of Syro-Malabar Church underlined views of its Synod that yoga is not a medium to attain divine experience.
In its report titled ‘Yoga and Catholic faith’, the commission headed by Bishop Mathew Kallarangat of Pala diocese, said yoga would help physical and mental health but the spiritual means in yoga would not gel with prayers and theological views of Catholic tradition. (Photo: File)
 In its report titled ‘Yoga and Catholic faith’, the commission headed by Bishop Mathew Kallarangat of Pala diocese, said yoga would help physical and mental health but the spiritual means in yoga would not gel with prayers and theological views of Catholic tradition. (Photo: File)

Kottayam: The Syro-Malabar Church has said that yoga and Catholic faith cannot go together. A report by the doctrinal commission of the Syro-Malabar Church underlined the views expressed by its Synod in 2017 that yoga is not a medium to attain divine experience.

In its report titled "Yoga and Catholic faith", the commission headed by Bishop Mathew Kallarangat of Pala diocese, said yoga would help physical and mental health but the spiritual means in yoga would not gel with prayers and theological views of Catholic tradition.

 

The commission was appointed to review the stand taken by the Syro-Malabar Church on yoga practice in view of the alleged communal politics and Hindutva agenda of the Sangh Parivar, the report said.

In 2017, the synod of the Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church, which discussed the role of yoga in their faith, had opined that divine experience could not be attained through a particular posture.

"The God in whom we believe is a personal god. God is not someone who can be reached through a particular posture," a circular signed by the Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, Cardinal George Alencherry, had said.

In its circular to its priests and laity in 2017, the church had said that recognising the important place given to yoga in Indian culture, it is to be considered as a physical exercise or postures to concentrate or to meditate.

"It is not quite right to think that the experience of God and the personal encounter with the Lord is possible through yoga," the circular had said.

