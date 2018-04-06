search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP MPs to observe fast on Apr 12 to protest Parliament impasse: Modi

PTI
Published Apr 6, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
BJP MPs to spend a night between Apr 14 and May 5 in over 20,844 villages with over 50 pc population of scheduled castes and tribes.
On BJP’s 38th foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it has become the largest party due to people's blessings and tireless efforts of its workers. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the opposition of doing divisive politics and announced that BJP MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament, for which he blamed the Congress.

The prime minister said at a BJP parliamentary party meeting that the ruling party was doing an inclusive politics while the opposition was doing divisive and negative politics due to the saffron party's rising strength, Union Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters.

 

With opposition parties targeting the government over Dalit protests, Modi said BJP MPs and other leaders will spend a night between April 14 and May 5 in over 20,844 villages with over 50 per cent population of scheduled castes and tribes to inform the masses about the Centre's various measures aimed at their welfare.

The party will also take out 'Sabka saath sabka vikas yatra', Kumar said.

On a day the BJP is celebrating its 38th foundation day, Modi said it has become the largest party due to people's blessings and tireless efforts of its workers and also paid tributes to many of its late leaders and workers. The foundation day is dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives for the party's growth, the prime minister said.

