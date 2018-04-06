Attacks on Dalits increased during NDA rule: Kadiam Srihari

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said the attacks on Dalits had increased across the country after the BJP-led NDA government came to power at the Centre. Mr Srihari accused the NDA government of trying to dilute the SC, ST Atrocities Act through the recent Supre-me Court ruling on the Act. Mr Srihari paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram near LB Stadium on the occasion of his 111th birth anniversary celebrations on Thursday. Speaking to the media later, he said, “It’s unfortunate that the courts which are supposed to ensure the proper implementation of the Act are instead trying to dilute them.”

He expressed concern over the attempts being made by the government to dilute the provisions of SC, ST Atrocities Act. “The Centre is trying to make the SC, ST Atrocities Act toothless by scrapping certain provisions incorporated in the Act. Dalits in the country are getting aware of this, only recently. They utilise the provisions of the Act to protect themselves. At this juncture, some vested interests are trying to scuttle their rights by diluting the Act,” Mr Srihari alleged.

He stated that while Dr BR Ambedkar had introduced the Act to safeguard Dalits in the country, the NDA government was conspiring to dilute the Act. Mr Srihari expressed anguish over the Centre not making any serious attempts to restore the SC, ST Atrocities Act in its original form by submitting effective arguments before the Supreme Court.

“The attacks on the Dalits have not stopped even when this Act was in force. One can only imagine the consequences, if this Act was diluted. Who will save the Dalits in the country?” he asked. “During the recent Bharat Bandh, 14 Dalits lost their lives in the violence. Who will take responsibility for this?” he questioned. He demanded that the Centre takes corrective measures on a war-footing and that it pursues the case with the Supreme Court vigorously.