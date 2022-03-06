Nation Current Affairs 06 Mar 2022 Ukraine returnees re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ukraine returnees recount tales of horror in war zone

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Mar 6, 2022, 1:33 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2022, 1:33 am IST
The students are requesting the govt's of both India and Ukraine, or Russia to ensure that the colleges are reopened
Andhra Pradesh students stranded in Ukraine are returning home in installments. About 96 people arrived at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, 5 Mar 2022. (Photo: D. KamraJ)
 Andhra Pradesh students stranded in Ukraine are returning home in installments. About 96 people arrived at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, 5 Mar 2022. (Photo: D. KamraJ)

VISAKHAPATNAM: “The moment before the Russian missile smashed into the Ukraine building exploding in a fireball at Kharkiv on March 1 around 8 am local time, I was in a metro train at the nearest railway station after leaving my hostel in the early hours,” said 18-year-old Reddy Nomula Satya Sreeja from Visakhapatnam.

Sreeja, who safely reached her home at Ramapuram in Pendurthi on Friday, spoke to Deccan Chronicle on Saturday.

 

She is one of the students of Kharkiv National Medical University who reached India safely. Almost all the students, who came back to India from Ukraine, are requesting the governments of both India and Ukraine, or Russia to ensure that the colleges are reopened after summer vacation in June with online classes or even examinations after April at least.

Sreeja said, “We do not want to see our education getting a gap as we have already faced a similar situation during the Covid. We hope that the governments take the right decision for safeguarding the interests of students.”

 

Narrating her days in Kharkiv, Sreeja said, “We came to know about the airstrike in Kharkiv when our train was stopped for hours. After escaping from the bullets and terrific firing sounds, we managed to reach the station on March 1. Finally reached Poland from where we reached Delhi on Friday,” Sreeja said.

Another girl, K.S. Harika from Arilova, said, “Even though we safely reached home, our concerns and memories are still going around the days we spent in Ukraine and fellow Indians. I wait for normalcy to go back to my college to collect my MBBS degree certificate as I am a final year student waiting for my final exams in May.”

 

A first-year student Gorli Tarun from Sabbavaram said at present he was not worried about the education as he was just a first-year student, but would take his final decision after some time as he had not yet come out from the memories of war-hit Ukraine.

Speaking to this newspaper while travelling from Hungary to India after being evacuated from Kharkiv on Wednesday, N. Prasad, another student, said he had left everything including luggage and bags at Kharkiv. He even left his pet dog, Tyson, behind.

“On March 1, a Ukraine soldier helped me when we shared his duties by giving him a chance to sleep for a while in our place. The soldier also felt sad about the losses of lives and destruction of the country in the war between two people,” Prasad narrated the days he passed in Kharkiv since February 24.

 

Varahalara Rao, the parent of a student at Samarlakota in East Godavari district, said, “We all first thank the Indian government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for safe passage of our children.”

...
Tags: indian students in ukraine, online classes, mbbs degrees, russia-ukraine war, kharkiv national medical university
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Minister for industries, IT and MA&UD, K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

KTR flays railway minister for ruling out rail coach factory at Kazipet

The National Green Tribunal-appointed committee inspects land belonging to the farmer Dara Nagaraju, in Mahbubnagar district on Friday. (DC)

Ryot claims Rs 43 lakh for loss of yield due to excess pollution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AFP).

BJP confident of winning 4 states

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal told reporters that 4,988 personnel were deployed in 1,247 polling stations in the six electoral districts to conduct the exercise. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Two killed in Manipur poll violence, 76% voter turnout



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manipur polls: Voters queue up to cast votes following COVID-19 protocol

Voters in Parlon in Chandel district were also seen standing in queues to cast their votes while maintaining social distancing. (ANI)

At least 1000 Indians still stuck in war-hit areas

Parents greet their children, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, upon their arrival at the airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Aman Lekhi resigns as Additional Solicitor General

Aman Lekhi (Image credit: LiveLaw)

Blast in illegal cracker unit leaves 14 dead in Bihar

A volunteer near a damaged house after a massive explosion ripped through a three-storey building, under Tatarpur Police station, in Bhagalpur district, on March 4, 2022. (PTI)

Russian troops to help Indians in evacuation from Moscow

People fleeing Ukraine gather at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->