Nation, Current Affairs

Farmer seeks Rs 43 lakh for crop loss by effluents

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Mar 6, 2022, 2:39 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2022, 7:32 am IST
This forced the NGT to appoint a committee for conducting a field investigation and submit a detailed report by March 8
The National Green Tribunal-appointed committee inspects land belonging to the farmer Dara Nagaraju, in Mahbubnagar district on Friday. (DC)
Hyderabad: Vexed with the lethargic approach of authorities, a paddy farmer from Mahbubnagar district has approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over contamination of his agricultural fields for 26 years. He claimed compensation of over Rs 43 lakh from multiple agencies, claiming that untreated effluents from a yarn processing unit had destroyed his livelihood.

This forced the NGT to appoint a committee for conducting a field investigation and submit a detailed report by March 8.

 

In his application, the farmer, Dara Nagaraju, from Gundlapochampally village in Rajapur mandal, claimed that 2.28 acres of his, as well as the neighbouring lands, have been adversely affected due to discharge of untreated effluents. He has claimed that the yield had reduced after the yarn processing unit began operations in 1996.

Nagaraju  claims that even though the industry closed last year, it had affected the soil so much that even now they were not able to carry out any agricultural activities.

Though the unit (GTN Engineers) gives him some compensation, the farmer claims it is not enough. In his claims, he has sought Rs 25 lakh compensation due to damage to 2.28 acres at Rs 10 lakh per acre and Rs 15.6 lakh for crop losses over the last 26 years.

 

The farmer has stated that the yarn processing unit has only paid him Rs 71,250 as compensation and is yet to pay him Rs 14.89 lakh, which the balance of the compensation amount. Nagaraju has also sought Rs 2 lakh for damage to an old well on his land and Rs 1.85 lakh for the loss to a borewell.

A three-member committee appointed by the NGT inspected his fields on Friday. The Tribunal has asked the committee to submit a factual as well as action taken report if there was any violation.

The committee consists of the Mahabubnagar district collector or a nominee, a senior TSPCB officer, and the joint director of agriculture or a nominee. The committee has been asked to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the effluents to the land, soil, and groundwater, and the remediation to be carried out.

 

The respondents include Union ministry of environment, TSPCB, district magistrate and collector, general manager of district industries centre and GTN Engineers Ltd., the yarn processing unit.

Tags: national green tribunal (ngt), telangana paddy farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


