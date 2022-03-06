Nation Current Affairs 06 Mar 2022 PM Modi to launch Pu ...
PM Modi to launch Pune metro rail project today

ANI
Published Mar 6, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2022, 7:38 am IST
PM Modi will also unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation
Workers at the site of an upcoming metro station in Pune. (Photo: Pune Metro Rail Organisation)
New Delhi: In an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pune Metro Rail Project on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi will be in Pune today to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects.

 

At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The statue is made up of 1,850 kg gunmetal and is about 9.5 feet tall.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the Pune Metro Rail Project project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. The foundation stone of the project had been laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. He will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km of the project today.

He will also inaugurate and inspect the Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

 

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects. Rejuvenation will be done in a 9 km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crores. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc.

Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of "One City One Operator" at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD.

 

Prime Minister Modi will also launch 100 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.

Further, he will inaugurate the R K Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi, Pune. The main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the Museum.

Later on Sunday, PM Modi will kickstart the Golden Jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University.

Tags: pune metro, pm modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


Horoscope 06 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Telangana tourism minister V. Srinivas Goud. (DC Image)

Cops seek custody of six accused in minister’s murder plot

Karuna Gopal (DC)

GSDP claims: BJP leader slams KTR

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with the family members of Naveen, Indian student killed in Ukraine. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Karnataka CM hands over cheque of Rs 25 lakh to family of student killed in Ukraine

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav receiving the students at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Photo: Twitter/@byadavbjp)

Operation Ganga: Special flight carrying 183 Indian citizens reaches Delhi



