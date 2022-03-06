Nation Current Affairs 06 Mar 2022 Operation Ganga: Spe ...
Operation Ganga: Special flight carrying 183 Indian citizens reaches Delhi

ANI
Published Mar 6, 2022, 8:28 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2022, 8:28 am IST
The special flight had departed from Hungary's capital Budapest on Saturday under Operation Ganga
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav receiving the students at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Photo: Twitter/@byadavbjp)
 Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav receiving the students at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Photo: Twitter/@byadavbjp)

New Delhi: A special flight carrying 183 Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine reached Delhi on Sunday.

The special flight had departed from Hungary's capital Budapest on Saturday under Operation Ganga.

 

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav received the passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport. He also interacted with the students.
Tensions have escalated following Russia's military action against Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other top officials.

The Prime Minister has been regularly chairing high-level meetings over the Ukraine crisis.

 

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under Operation Ganga from crisis-ridden Ukraine. The Ministry also informed that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to five neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

 

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine war, russia-ukraine standoff, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, russia ukraine tensions
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


