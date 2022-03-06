Nation Current Affairs 06 Mar 2022 Indian Embassy in Ky ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Embassy in Kyiv collects details of stranded students

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Mar 6, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Hundreds of students including from Telugu states have been stranded in Sumy, Kharkiv and other places for the past 10 days
The Embassy officials, who received more than 1,500 requests for help from Indian students over three days from Sumy, Kharkiv and other places, created a Google form on Sunday and circulated it among Indian students. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: As Russian forces intensified bombing of high-rise buildings and residential localities, officials of the Indian Embassy in Kyiv are collecting details of hundreds of Indian students to make arrangements to evacuate them from war-torn Ukraine.

Hundreds of students including from Telugu states have been stranded in Sumy, Kharkiv and other places for the past 10 days. The Embassy officials, who received more than 1,500 requests for help from Indian students over three days from Sumy, Kharkiv and other places, created a Google form on Sunday and circulated it among Indian students.
The Embassy requested all Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine to fill up this form urgently.

 

"As there are 100 to 150 students in each hostel, the stock of food is now exhausted. We managed to get some biscuits and bread. We shared 250 grams of bread among five students last night and the situation in Sumy is pathetic. Till today, there has been no assurance from the Embassy officials except collecting our details," said Praneeth, an MBBS student in Sumy.

The students said there was continuous shelling for days and nights and they were unable to come out. Even the college management approached some private travel agencies, and they refused to operate services from Sumy to Kyiv and to the nearest railway stations.

 

"We heard that the Russian Army intensified shelling of bombs on high-rise buildings and residential localities after Ukraine forces shot some aircrafts and detained its pilots. We requested the officials to shift students from Sumy to Russia, which is only 60 km away rather than from Sumy to Kyiv," Mahtab, an MBBS student said.

Meanwhile, as many as 172 Telugu students arrived in Delhi on Sunday from four different areas in Ukraine. A total of 613 students from Telangana and 510 from Andhra Pradesh have been evacuated from Ukraine till Sunday.

 

Tags: indian embassy in ukraine, indian students in ukraine, russia-ukraine war
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


