GSDP claims: BJP leader slams KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 6, 2022, 8:36 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2022, 8:36 am IST
Karuna Gopal said that CAG and 15th Finance Commission pointed out auditing errors by the state government in the budget figures
HYDERABAD: The national in-charge of BJP policy and research wing Karuna Gopal said that municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao's statement that Telangana state has registered a 130 per cent increase in its GSDP and 125 per cent in the per capita income is ‘purely fictional and distorted’.

In a population of nearly 3.84 crore, where nearly 2.86 crore people are below poverty line, how can he justify the per capita income, she wondered.

 

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Karuna Gopal said that CAG and 15th Finance Commission pointed out auditing errors by the state government in the budget figures and had mentioned inflated statistics to show higher revenues. Even the loans and borrowings were shown as state's revenue, she said.

The BJP leader said that Rao often cites the Chinese example oblivious perhaps of the fact that 60 per cent of the industry is state controlled.

She said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has produced 90 Unicorns in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. Hyderabad’s highly hyped T-HUB and We-HUB has only one Unicorn and a second was added only recently, Darwin Box.

 

