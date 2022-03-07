Govt medical colleges likely in Asifabad and Nirmal districts

The state government is planning to establish one medical college in each district with Asifabad and Nirmal districts getting the preference. (DC file photo)

Adilabad: The state government is planning to establish one medical college in each district with Asifabad and Nirmal districts getting the preference. This is aimed at reducing the burden on Osmania and Gandhi medical colleges.

This follows an assurance given by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in the wake of representations made to him by ZP chairman Kova Laxmi, legislator Atram Sakku and Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy seeking sanction of medical colleges to their respective districts. The state government has to first send proposals to the Centre to get permission for establishing new medical colleges in districts.

Meanwhile, the Nirmal district administration has selected a government place for the purpose on the outskirts of Nirmal, where an integrated collectorate building and district hospital are coming up.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts have considerable tribal populations and there are many interior and inaccessible villages that have poor road connectivity.

During his recent visit, finance minister T. Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for hospitals in the two districts and promised medical colleges and improved facilities in order to reduce dependence on Hyderabad for treatments.

Rao said the number of medical colleges in Telangana had increased to 17, while it was just three prior to 2014. The Chief Minister is giving priority to quality medical services to the poor across districts, he said.

The state government is also focusing on creating medical infrastructures like integrated labs attached to medical colleges. Tests would be free of cost to inpatients and outpatients, he said.