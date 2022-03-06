Depression deepens in Bay of Bengal

IMD report further added that south coast Andhra Pradesh will receive rains from Monday onwards with heavy fall expected over Nellore and Chittoor. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Visakhapatnam: The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression and has moved northwards, the Indian Meteorological Department report said on Saturday evening.

The report said the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards with a speed of about 14 kmph during last six hours and lay centered at over the same region about 360 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 320km east-northeast of Nagappattinam (Tamil Nadu), 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) and about 290 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu).”

The IMD report further added that south coast Andhra Pradesh will receive rains from Monday onwards with heavy fall expected over Nellore and Chittoor.