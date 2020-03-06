Nation Current Affairs 06 Mar 2020 Supreme Court won� ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court won't entertain plea on sedition law misuse

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2020, 1:54 pm IST
The court said it was open for the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
  Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking framing of a proper mechanism to deal with alleged misuse of the sedition law by the government machinery.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar dismissed the plea filed by a social activist and said it was open for the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority.

 

At the outset, the apex court told advocate Utsav Singh Bains, appearing for the petitioner, that he could not seek quashing of an FIR in a sedition case filed against the management of a Karnataka school for allegedly allowing students to stage an anti-CAA and anti-NRC drama.

Bains told the bench that he was not pressing for a prayer of FIR quashing and that the petitioner has also sought a direction for framing of a proper mechanism to deal with the alleged misuse of the sedition law.

“Let the affected party come and we will hear them. Why it should be done at your instance,” the bench said, refusing to entertain the petition.

...
Tags: supreme court of india, utsav singh bains, anti-caa, sedition law, justice a m khanwilkar, anti-nrc, anti-sedition movement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Chairman of Shaheen group gets anticipatory bail in sedition case

Latest From Nation

Representational image (AFP file photo)

AAP govt mulls verification drive for delhi violence compensation release

Kerala State Health Minister K K Shailaja (Twitter)

Telangana team in Kerala to study coronavirus handling

Representational image (PTI)

UGC directive to universities in the wake of Coronavirus

Representational Image (DC)

Kamareddy man kills daughters over booze money



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how a virus outbreak is changing habits across the world

A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Japan. AFP Photo
 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Flight to bring swabs of 300 Indians in Coronavirus-hit Iran

Hardeep Singh Puri PTI file photo

Coronavirus cases in India touch 31

Representational Image (ANI)

Coronavirus: 13 Iranian tourists quarantined at Amritsar hotel

Representational image (PTI)

Make Delhi violence arrests list public: Delhi court to police

Representational image (ANI photo)

Mines and Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi in the Speaker chair conducts proceedings in the Lok Sabha (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham