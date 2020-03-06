Nation Current Affairs 06 Mar 2020 Make Delhi violence ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Make Delhi violence arrests list public: Delhi court to police

PTI
Published Mar 6, 2020, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2020, 1:52 pm IST
Notice issued to the Delhi government and police
Representational image (ANI photo)
 Representational image (ANI photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on friday sought responses from the Delhi government and the police on a PIL by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat seeking directions to make public the list of persons arrested in connection with the recent violence in the northeast part of the city.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government and the police on Karat's plea which has sought that a list of the arrested persons be put up outside the police control room and police stations in the district and give an update on a case-by-case basis.

 

It also urged the court to call for a status report containing the names and numbers of the persons detained and arrested by the Delhi Police in relation to the violence that killed at least 44 people and left around 200 injured.

...
Tags: delhi violence, delhi riots, delhi police, delhi govt, cpim, brinda karat, d n patel, hari shankar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


