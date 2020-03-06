Flight to bring swabs of 300 Indians in Coronavirus-hit Iran

New Delhi: The government is in talks with Iranian authorities to bring back Indians from the Persian Gulf country, senior officials said on Friday.

A flight from Iran is expected to land in the country tonight and would be bringing around 300 swabs of Indians there who are suspected of having coronavirus, they said.

Iran is one of the countries that has been severely affected by the outbreak.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said all are fully geared up to screen passengers and also follow up cases, amid the virus outbreak.

Iran's Mahan Air would operate the flight to Delhi and would carry Iranians back in the return flight, DGCA chief Arun Kumar said.