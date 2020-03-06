Nation Current Affairs 06 Mar 2020 Coronavirus cases in ...
Coronavirus cases in India touch 31

Published Mar 6, 2020, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2020, 1:40 pm IST
Apart from Delhi, coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Rajashtan, Telangana, and Kerala
New Delhi: One more person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi, taking the tally of people infected with the deadly virus to 31 in the country, Health ministry announced on Friday.

The patient has a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia.

 

"One more #COVID19 case in Delhi (resident of Uttam Nagar) has been confirmed, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 31. The patient has travel history from Thailand & Malaysia," Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry, said.

Besides the national capital, Coronavirus cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Rajashtan, Telangana, and Kerala.

