20 samples return negative for Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh

An elderly woman is helped with a protective mask as surveillance against coronavirus intensified statewide. (AP)

Vijayawada: Twenty of the 24 samples tested for the coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh have come back negative, while results for the others are awaited, health authorities in the state said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has strengthened surveillance for containment, control and prevention of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

So far 361 passengers from Covid-19 affected countries were identified and placed under surveillance. Of them, 130 are under home isolation while 218 completed their 28 days of observation.

At present, 13 passengers are in hospital and their health condition is stable.

The state government has set up a 24x7 control room in the capital with the phone number 0866-2410978, and also in all district headquarters.

Isolation wards have been set up in all government and district hospitals.

A 104 helpline has been set up for providing health advice on the Covid-19 viris.

Drug inspectors carried out raids on 254 medical shops on Friday and one case was booked on Sri Maurya Medicals, Ongole for selling two face masks for Rs 30 against the MRP of Rs 20. Similar raids will take place in the days to come.

Drug control authorities warned of strict action including cancellation of licence for any medical shop caught selling drugs at inflated price.

The health authorities maintain that sufficient stocks of face masks are available in the state and issued a general advisory asking people to follow the cough etiquette of covering the nose and mouth using a handkerchief or towel while sneezing or coughing. People have been asked to wash their hands with soap and water at regular intervals.

The health authorities have issued an advisory to foreign returnees, asking those who arrived from coroniva virus-affected countries to remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the time of arrival in India irrespective of the whether they have symptoms or not.

Foreign returnees have been advised not to have close contact with other family members and not to allow any visitors and also not to visit public places.

They asked the returnees to contact the nearest government health facility by availing free transport on the dedicated 108 ambulance in case they show symptoms like cough, fever and difficulty in breathing, after wearing a mask to their face.

As many as 13 passengers were hospitalised by showing symptoms and one passenger was admitted in the hospital with symptoms in the last 24 hours in the state, according to the health bulletin issued by the director of health and family welfare on Friday.