search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Special status for Andhra Pradesh brings House to halt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 6, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 1:40 am IST
They were joined by TRS MPs. Trinamul Congress MPs also supported this demand of the TD and TRS MPs.
Opposition members protest during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament at the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Opposition members protest during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament at the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Both Houses of Parliament adjourned without transacting any business on Monday as Members of Parliament of both Telugu states raised slogans, rushed to the well of the House and stalled proceedings.    

Telugu Desam MPs from AP demanded that the Centre do justice to AP, while Telangana Rashtra Samiti MPs were rooting for reservations for minorities and Scheduled Tribes in TS.  

 

Telugu Desam MPs distributed a note to all Opposition MPs written by Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu requesting their support for the agitation.

In the Lok Sabha, Telugu Desam MPs continued to demand implementation of the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, namely special status. 

They were joined by TRS MPs. Trinamul Congress MPs also supported this demand of the TD and TRS MPs. 

The TD wants the Central government to give a categorical statement that it will honour the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh at the time of state bifurcation. 

Tags: telugu states, andhra pradesh special status, telugu desam, telangana rashtra samiti
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TD MPs get support from TRS, Congress


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

YouTube's version of Stories could engulf Instagram, Snapchat

Google in one of its recent blog posts states that they are using the power of neural networks to achieve this mobile green screen effect.
 

Syrian man posts Facebook Live video moments after stabbing his wife to death

The couple's young daughter was in the home during the shocking killing and called police. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Wonder the taskforce behind AI? It's humans

Major automakers like Toyota, Nissan and Ford, ride-hailing companies like Uber and other tech giants like Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo are paying reams of labellers, often through third-party vendors.
 

10GB free data for Reliance Jio users: Here's how to avail it

Users can check the data add-ons via MyJio app on their smartphone.
 

Alien hunters convinced that object spotted in Antarctica is crashed spaceship

Theorists at a popular alien site zoomed in on the images to find tracks running behind it (Photo: YouTube)
 

When Kangana Ranaut wanted to break the television screen for Sridevi

Sridevi had met Kangana Ranaut at an event just few days before her death.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Like Manipur, Goa, BJP usurped power through proxy in Meghalaya: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi's reaction came two days after results for assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland were declared on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Red Fort our next target, BJP should not eye Bengal, warns Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, 'First prove your mettle. Then set your eyes on Bengal.' (Photo: File/PTI)

China building helipads, sentry posts, trenches in Doklam area, says Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman's reply came in response to a question on whether satellite images have revealed that China has constructed seven helipads in Doklam area. (Photo: File)

JeM commander behind Sunjuwan Army Camp attack killed in Kashmir

Six soldiers and a civilian were killed and 10 people were injured in the Sunjuwan Army Camp attack. (Photo: File/PTI)

Bengal CM Mamata reaches out to Stalin for coordination in Parliament

After calling up TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held telephonic conversation with DMK working president MK Stalin. (Photo: File/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham