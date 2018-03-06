Special status fight not political but for people of Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrabau Naidu recalled that he only took charge after making it clear to the BJP that he would not become the Chief Minister until seven mandals in Telangana were merged in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: File/Twitter)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the fight for special category status is not a political one but for the people of the state.

Addressing Telugu Desam Legislative Party meeting in Amravati, Naidu said the party was asking for the fulfilment of mainly 19 issue highlighted in the Reorganisation Act, including special status.

"Hundred and twenty five years old Congress did injustice to Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation and faced the wrath (of people) in the elections. We thought the BJP would do good for the state in fulfilling its promises on Reorganisation Act, and that is why we had a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party," the chief minister said.

Naidu recalled that he only took charge after making it clear to the BJP that he would not become the Chief Minister until seven mandals in Telangana were merged in Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister said the mandals were necessary for the Polavaram project and the Centre had swiftly acted on it.

"I went to Delhi many times, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the presentation of the Union Budget, explained him the sentiments of Andhra people, and asked the central government for allocation. Not only the central budget does not favour Andhra Pradesh, but nothing in the Reorganisation Act provision has been fulfilled," the chief minister said.

Naidu stated the TDP had to start an agitation for the rights of Andhra Pradesh after the unveiling of the budget.

"This is not a political fight. Our state is wounded. The public wonders why the BJP-ruled Centre is neglecting us."

Talking about the state budget, the chief minister said this might be the last full-fledged session as the next one would be before the elections.

The TDP chief asked the party members to maintain full attendance in the assembly session and encouraged them to indulge in serious discussions.

The party also paid tributes to senior party leader Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu, who passed away recently.

He said the opposition Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) boycotting the budget session was not good.

Andhra Pradesh's fight for special status is in the parliament and even Congress President Rahul Gandhi has promised to give special status to the state once they come to power, Naidu said.

The chief minister during the state assembly session had earlier in the day clarified the TDP-led Andhra government had only agreed for special economic measures as the Centre denied special status.