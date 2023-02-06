  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2023 Harish presents  ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Harish presents 'welfare budget' with outlay of Rs 2.90 lakh Cr

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 6, 2023, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2023, 1:04 am IST
Finance Minister T. Harish Rao — By Arrangement
 Finance Minister T. Harish Rao — By Arrangement

Hyderabad: The last full Budget of the Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government presented by finance minister T. Harish Rao in the Assembly on Monday, ahead of the December 2023 Assembly elections, placed a significant emphasis on welfare spending and infrastructure development with a total outlay of Rs 2,90,396 crore.

Existing welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, power subsidy, rice subsidy, crop loan waiver, housing scheme received top priority. The government set aside Rs 17,700 crore for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu, and Rs 15,075 lakh crore for Rythu Bandhu. The budget increased allocations for Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak from Rs 2,750 crore to Rs 3,210 crore, funding for fee reimbursement and scholarships for students wsa increased from Rs 4,690 crore to Rs 5,609 crore.

A total of Rs 2,500 crore was allotted to maintenance of roads belonging to the roads and buildings and Rs 2,000 crore for those with the Panchayat Raj roads.

The Budget allocated Rs 12,000 crore for a housing scheme for the poor under which the state government will extend Rs 3 lakh financial assistance to four lakh beneficiaries this year to construct houses to those who own plots.

In the tax-free and revenue surplus budget, revenue expenditure is projected at RS 2.11 lakh crore and capital expenditure, to create assets, at Rs 37,525 crore. The Budget projected the state to be revenue surplus to the tune of Rs 4,881 crore while the fiscal deficit would be Rs 38,234 crore.

Presenting the Budget, Harish Rao stated that the Telangana model of growth had won plaudits from across the country due to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's "humanistic approach,” asserting that "whatever scheme the Chief Minister takes up is only meant for the welfare of people and not for any electoral gain."

During the eight-and-a-half year of the TRS (now BRS) government, Telangana had outperformed the rest of the country in terms of economic growth by ushering in a golden era in welfare programmes and setting an example for other states.

“People from other states are also demanding development on the lines of Telangana. Telangana will forge ahead and play an important role in nation building in the years to come. Along with the implementation of commitments made in the election manifesto, many schemes which find no mention in the manifesto, have also been introduced on humanitarian grounds,” he stated.

The BRS administration, whose campaign slogan for the 2024 elections is "Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar," has allocated Rs 6,385 crore for crop loan waiver with which crop loans of farmers up to Rs 90,000 will be waived. The state government, which had promised Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver in the 2018 Assembly, polls waived crop loans up to Rs 25,000 in the first phase in 2019 and up to Rs 50,000 in second phase in 2020.

Further, the Budget allocated Rs 4,500 crore for the flagship sheep distribution scheme this year under which three lakh beneficiaries will be covered.

An additional Rs 1,000 crore has been sanctioned towards salaries for the newly-recruited personnel in the wake of state government issuing notifications to fill 80,000 posts this year. Further, the services of contract employees working in government numbering over 10,000 will be regularised with effect from April 1, 2023, and pay scales for the SERP employees will be implemented from the same date.

With regard to infrastructure development, Rs 2,500 crore has been allocated for maintenance of roads in urban areas by the roads and buildings department and Rs 2,072 crore was sanctioned for laying of new roads and another Rs 2,000 crore for roads in rural areas by the Panchayat Raj department.

For the first time, a special fund of Rs 500 crore was sanctioned to all the state-run universities to improve infrastructure facilities for students, especially hostel buildings. An additional Rs 300 crore was allocated for municipalities for infrastructure development, Rs 500 crore was sanctioned for Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR), Rs 400 crore for the new Secretariat building, Rs 400 crore for road overbridges and road underbridges.

...
Tags: finance minister t harish rao, dalit bandhu, telangana budget
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

FM jacks up budgetary provision for Central grants
Illusory and unrealistic budget: Congress
BJP slams ‘unrealistic’ budget proposals
Rs 1471 crore proposed for the forest department in the state budget

Latest From Nation

Farooq alleged that the ruling party was grabbing valuable lands in the name of setting up YSRC offices. Now, lands that were meant for research to help the farmers have been usurped, he alleged.

Nandyal TD questions allotment of agri research land for YSRC office

City CPIM secretary RSVK Kumar said the Supreme Court had ordered that the hawkers could continue their trade in their existing places till the municipal authorities created hawking zones on the advice of town vending committees. So far only one zone was created in the entire city at Maddilapalem junction, he said. (Representational Image/DC)

G20 MEET: Over 10k hawkers face eviction in Vizag

The budget slashed Central grants to Rs 30,260 crores from the original Rs 41,001 crores with a hope that it would get another Rs 15,000 crores in the remaining months of February and March this fiscal year (2022-23). (DC Image)

FM jacks up budgetary provision for Central grants

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, who began his padayatra on 06-02-2023 at Medaram, said the Budget had nothing to speak about. “Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao never explained to the people how much money he had allocated for which welfare activity, of which how much money had been spent. What is the use of the Budget if the figures remain on paper, he told mediapersons. (Twitter)

Illusory and unrealistic budget: Congress



MOST POPULAR

 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi hails Indian youth’s prowess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Khel Mahakumbh' being held in Jaipur, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (PTI)

India's energy sector has high potential, PM tells investors at 'India Energy Week'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the investors' gathering as part on “India Energy Week

PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions amid controversy over BBC film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NCC Director General Lt. General Gurbirpal Singh during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Rare rocks for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal

Priests and local people offer prayers near the holy stone Shaligram (a representation of Lord Vishnu in Hindu religion) after its arrival from Nepal, at Karsewak Puram in Ayodhya, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Shaligrams are expected be used for the construction of idols of Ram and Janaki for the Ayodhya's Ram temple. Found only on the river banks of Kali Gandaki River the Shaligrams reached Ayodhya on heavy-duty trucks from Nepal’s Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita. (Photo: PTI)

Innovators fuel India’s ‘techade’ dream: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->