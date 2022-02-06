Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2022 Several more singers ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Several more singers may come, none can replace Lata: Telangana CM KCR

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2022, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 12:50 pm IST
Rao said Mangeshkar left a permanent impression for the last eight decades in the playback signing
Telangana Chief Minister KCR. (Photo: By arrangement)
 Telangana Chief Minister KCR. (Photo: By arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar (92), the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

 

Rao said Mangeshkar left a permanent impression for the last eight decades in the playback signing and her death is a void, which can never be filled in the music world of the country, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister said through her singing, Mangeshkar gave us the divine music and she is a blessing given by the God to Indian music.

"With Lata's death the song became mute and the 'Music Mahal' became vacant", he said.

Lata ji who sang 50,000 songs in 1,000 films in 20 languages, was indeed Maa Saraswathi swara' treasure. As a playback singer Lata ji used to sing imagining the expressions to be given by the actresses. The film producers used to get the dates of Lata first then they would fix the dates of actors and this alone showed her class and demand," Rao said.

 

She lent respect to the numerous awards she received both at the national and international levels. There may be several more singers who may come, none can replace Mangeshkar, the Chief Minister said.

Rao conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

...
Tags: lata mangeshkar, lata mangeshkar death, lata mangeshkar health update
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Lata Mangeshkar (Photo: PTI/File)

Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM Jagan mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death

The commission has appointed Special Observers for the poll-bound states to oversee the holding of the free and fair elections. (AFP)

Election Commission grants relaxation for physical public meetings

Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima along with her supporters (ANI)

Karnataka Congress MLA says she wears hijab in Assembly, dares govt to stop her

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral to be held at 6:30 pm with full state honours



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'My interactions with her will remain unforgettable': PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral to be held at 6:30 pm with full state honours

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Election Commission grants relaxation for physical public meetings

The commission has appointed Special Observers for the poll-bound states to oversee the holding of the free and fair elections. (AFP)

J&K: Delimitation panel shares second report with MPs

The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)

Karnataka bans clothes that disturb harmony, public order in education institutions

While the Congress leaders backed Hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of education institutions. (Representational Image/ DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->