Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2022 'My interaction ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'My interactions with her will remain unforgettable': PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Feb 6, 2022, 10:19 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 10:28 am IST
Grieving with the fans, PM Modi said that he will always remember the interactions with her
Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the age of 92 at South Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning.

Grieving with the fans of the veteran singer, PM Modi said that he will always remember the interactions with her.

 

""I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," the prime minister tweeted.

"Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he added.

 

Sources in the government said that a two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of the veteran singer. The National flag flying at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect.

Mangeshkar, who was put on ventilator support on Saturday, passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed.

The legendary singer, who had a career spanning over seven decades in the Indian music industry, tested positive for the coronavirus infection on January 8, and has been in the hospital since.

The 92-year-old singer, fondly known as the 'Nightingale of India', has been a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and the Bharat Ratna.

 

...
Tags: lata mangeshkar, lata mangeshkar health, lata mangeshkar death
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Lata Mangeshkar (Photo: PTI/File)

Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM Jagan mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death

Telangana Chief Minister KCR. (Photo: By arrangement)

Several more singers may come, none can replace Lata: Telangana CM KCR

The commission has appointed Special Observers for the poll-bound states to oversee the holding of the free and fair elections. (AFP)

Election Commission grants relaxation for physical public meetings

Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima along with her supporters (ANI)

Karnataka Congress MLA says she wears hijab in Assembly, dares govt to stop her



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Delimitation panel shares second report with MPs

The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)

Karnataka bans clothes that disturb harmony, public order in education institutions

While the Congress leaders backed Hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of education institutions. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Army chief: India seeing ‘trailers’ of future conflicts

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane (Photo: Twitter/@adgpi)

'That's my right': Speaker Om Birla schools Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Schools, colleges, gyms to reopen in Delhi

Institutions of Higher Education and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen subject to Standard Operating Procedure. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->