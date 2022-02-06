Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2022 Lata Mangeshkar' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral to be held at 6:30 pm with full state honours

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Feb 6, 2022, 11:32 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 11:32 am IST
The government said that a two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of the veteran singer
In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's funeral will be held at 6:30 pm on Sunday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, news agency ANI reported.

The veteran singer, who passed away earlier in the morning at the age of 92, will be cremated with full state honours, with a state funeral being accorded.

 

Meanwhile, the government said that a two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of the veteran singer. The National flag flying at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect.

The veteran singer had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8.

She was put on ventilator on Saturday after her health deteriorated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and passed away ay 8:12 am on Sunday due to multi-organ failure, the doctors at the hospital said.

 

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the veteran singer, and said that he will always remember the interactions with her.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," the prime minister tweeted. "My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he added.

 

The legendary singer, who had a career spanning over seven decades in the Indian music industry, and was fondly known as the 'Nightingale of India', has been a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and the Bharat Ratna.

...
Tags: lata mangeshkar, lata mangeshkar death, lata mangeshkar health update
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Lata Mangeshkar (Photo: PTI/File)

Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM Jagan mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death

Telangana Chief Minister KCR. (Photo: By arrangement)

Several more singers may come, none can replace Lata: Telangana CM KCR

The commission has appointed Special Observers for the poll-bound states to oversee the holding of the free and fair elections. (AFP)

Election Commission grants relaxation for physical public meetings

Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima along with her supporters (ANI)

Karnataka Congress MLA says she wears hijab in Assembly, dares govt to stop her



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'My interactions with her will remain unforgettable': PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)

J&K: Delimitation panel shares second report with MPs

The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)

Karnataka bans clothes that disturb harmony, public order in education institutions

While the Congress leaders backed Hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of education institutions. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Army chief: India seeing ‘trailers’ of future conflicts

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane (Photo: Twitter/@adgpi)

'That's my right': Speaker Om Birla schools Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->