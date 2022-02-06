Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2022 Karnataka Congress M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka Congress MLA says she wears hijab in Assembly, dares govt to stop her

ANI
Published Feb 6, 2022, 11:51 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 11:51 am IST
Fatima, who represents the Gulbarga (North) constituency alleged that the girl students are being oppressed by the education administration
Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima along with her supporters (ANI)
Kalaburagi: The Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima along with her supporters protested outside the Kalaburagi District Collector's office on Saturday amid the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka. The state education administration has sought a ban on wearing of hijab by the school students on the grounds that it disturbs harmony and the uniforms' guidelines be strictly enforced.

Fatima, while speaking to reporters, said that she too wears the hijab to the Assembly, and dared the state government to stop her from doing so. "We're ready for a change in the colour of the hijab to match it with the uniform, but we cannot stop wearing it. I wear hijab to the Assembly as well, they can stop me if they can," said Fatima.

 

Fatima, who represents the Gulbarga (North) constituency in the Karnataka Assembly, also alleged that the girl students are being oppressed by the state education administration. "Their (girl students) entry is being denied in the schools while the annual examinations are only two months away. So, people of all castes and religion have gathered at the DC office, Kalaburagi," said Fatima.

The Congress MLA also said that a memorandum will be submitted to the state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the issue, while protests will also be held in Udupi later.

 

"Till now, everyone was wearing it (hijab). It's too late now. Why are they suddenly stopping us? Burkha is nothing new," added Fatima.

On Saturday, the Karnataka education department had issued an order, stating all schools under it should follow the uniform as stipulated by the state government, while students of private institutions would have to adhere to the dress code decided by their respective management. "Clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order will be banned," the order stated.

Tags: hijab ban, hijab row, karnataka hijab row
Location: India, Karnataka, Kalaburagi


