Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2022 J&K: Delimitatio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Delimitation panel shares second report with MPs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Feb 6, 2022, 7:31 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 7:31 am IST
National Conference sees 'agenda' in redrawing of constituencies, rejects new proposals
The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)
 The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)

SRINAGAR: The Delimitation Commission for J&K late Friday evening shared the second set of draft recommendations with all the five MPs of the Union Territory who are its associate members, seeking their views, suggestions and objections by February 14.

As the commission has reportedly proposed major changes in Assembly constituencies, including the creation of new segments and redrawing of the existing ones, main Opposition party National Conference (NC) has outright rejected the draft recommendations. Terming them as “unacceptable”, party spokesman Imran Nabi Dar told a hurriedly called press conference here on Saturday, “Our recommendations vis-à-vis the first draft have clearly not been taken into consideration and, therefore, the NC rejects the 2nd draft.”

 

Party MP Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi complained that the commission has thrown the recommendations put forth by the NC to the wind and gone by its own will and wish. He said, “The changes sought by the panel in the second draft proposal are totally unconstitutional. We had put forth some important suggestions and recommendations but, unfortunately, these have been completely ignored and thrown to the wind,” he said. Mr Dar alleged that the draft proposal suggesting the creation of new constituencies and redrawing of others has apparently been determined by a “particular agenda”.

 

The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley while reserving nine constituencies for Scheduled Castes and seven for Scheduled Tribes, but various Kashmir-centric political parties had termed it as “totally unacceptable”. They had accused the commission of allowing the “political agenda of the BJP to dictate its recommendations”.

However, the BJP had called the commission’s proposals a “path-breaking initiative and a defining moment for the political empowerment of marginalised segments of J&K.” It also said that the draft recommendations had rekindled a ray of hope among all those who, it claimed, have suffered the ignominy of exploitation and discrimination due to unjust political manoeuvring over the decades as governance remained hegemony of chosen few.

 

The Delimitation Commission set up on March 6, 2020, by a law ministry notification was initially asked to examine the issue of redrawing the Lok Sabha and Assembly constitutions simultaneously in J&K, Assam and some other North-Eastern states. But later, when the commission had already laid the groundwork to start the delimitation exercise in these states, the government excluded Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland from its purview for the time being, raising many eyebrows in J&K and beyond. The Centre also extended its term by one-year in March last year.

 

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission had said in July last year that the responsibility assigned to it was somewhat convoluted and not merely a mathematical game. It, however, assured that the exercise it has taken up will be “very transparent” and had asked the people, political parties, and other stakeholders in the UT to thrust aside all their fears and apprehensions.

It had also announced that the delimitation will be conducted based on the 2011 census and the final draft prepared after taking all demands and recommendations into account. Also, the final draft will be put in public domain for objections and debate, it had assured.

 

...
Tags: jammu kashmir, j&k delimitation commission
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Horoscope 06 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the 216-foot tall 'Statue of Unity' in Hyderabad. (Photo: DC)

BJP, Congress slam CM KCR for not receiving PM Modi at Hyderabad airport

Amrita Fadnavis (ANI)

3 per cent divorces in Mumbai due to traffic: Fadnavis' wife Amrita

Protests by TMC ranks erupted in the evening and have been continuing since then in many districts. (Representational image: PTI)

TMC hit by massive dissent over tickets for final phase of civic polls

Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy with Employees Union leaders addresses the media conference after meeting in the PRC Struggle committee at Secretariat on Saturday, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma is also seen. (Photo: DC)

Deal struck, Andhra Pradesh staff unions call off stir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka bans clothes that disturb harmony, public order in education institutions

While the Congress leaders backed Hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of education institutions. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Army chief: India seeing ‘trailers’ of future conflicts

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane (Photo: Twitter/@adgpi)

'That's my right': Speaker Om Birla schools Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Schools, colleges, gyms to reopen in Delhi

Institutions of Higher Education and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen subject to Standard Operating Procedure. (PTI)

Won't allow Talibanisation, says K'taka BJP Chief on Hijab row

Karnatake BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->