Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2022 Hijab ban will creat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hijab ban will create more problems for girls in getting education: Kumaraswamy

ANI
Published Feb 6, 2022, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 2:52 pm IST
The former Chief Minister also urged the government to allow girls to continue to wear hijab
A faculty member talks with the students wearing hijab, after the school authorities denied them entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district. (Photo: PTI)
 A faculty member talks with the students wearing hijab, after the school authorities denied them entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government in the state over the hijab ban, saying that it will create more problems for girls in getting education and by bringing this topic the BJP is planning to gain its vote bank.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the JDS leader said, "From a few days there are some small organisations involved in politics and are trying to create more trouble to girl students in the Muslim community. On one hand, the BJP is talking about a policy of educating girls, called 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' and now BJP's concept has changed to 'Beti Hatao' (keep away the girl child), instead of 'Beti Padhao'," said Kumaraswamy.

 

He further slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and said that he does not have control over his ministers as they are making vague statements. The former Chief Minister also urged the government to allow girls to continue to wear hijab.

"No need to give permission to some schools in coastal to start a new trend, in some colleges few girls started wearing a scarf (hijab) from few days and issue started. Let them follow the same tradition which has before. They have to follow the status quo. No need to bring a new rule," he added.

 

The Karnataka education department on Saturday issued a directive that all the government schools should follow the uniform dress code announced by the state government.

"All government schools should follow the uniform dress code, declared by the state government. Students from private institutions should follow the dress decided by the school management," Karnataka Education Department said.

The department said if there is no dress code for colleges under the Department of Pre-University, one can wear the dress which will not affect equality, integrity and law and order.

 

On February 4, students wearing hijabs were allegedly denied entry into a government college in the Kundapur area of Udupi in Karnataka, amid a row on wearing the headscarf in classrooms.

In a similar incident in the state, students at a Chikkamagaluru college wore saffron shawls to mark their protest against girls wearing hijabs on campus. On Tuesday, many students also staged a dharna over the same. The cops then entered the college premises and brought the situation under control.

...
Tags: hijab ban, hijab row
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP/File)

PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeskhar

The star campaigners constitute an integral part of the election process and their security is of utmost importance for ensuring free and fair elections, the EC asserted. (PTI)

EC directs states to provide adequate security to star campaigners during poll period

Lata Mangeshkar (Photo: PTI/File)

Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM Jagan mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death

Telangana Chief Minister KCR. (Photo: By arrangement)

Several more singers may come, none can replace Lata: Telangana CM KCR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeskhar

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP/File)

'My interactions with her will remain unforgettable': PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral to be held at 6:30 pm with full state honours

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Election Commission grants relaxation for physical public meetings

The commission has appointed Special Observers for the poll-bound states to oversee the holding of the free and fair elections. (AFP)

J&K: Delimitation panel shares second report with MPs

The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->