Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2022 Election Commission ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Election Commission grants relaxation for physical public meetings

ANI
Published Feb 6, 2022, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 12:44 pm IST
The decision was taken after the EC held a meeting with the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to assess the situation
The commission has appointed Special Observers for the poll-bound states to oversee the holding of the free and fair elections. (AFP)
 The commission has appointed Special Observers for the poll-bound states to oversee the holding of the free and fair elections. (AFP)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Sunday granted relaxation for holding indoor and outdoor public meetings in the five poll-bound states while sticking with the ban on roadshows, rallies, processions, and 'padyatra'.

"Restrictions regarding outdoor meeting/indoor meetings/rallies will be further relaxed subject to the condition that the number of persons attending the indoor/outdoor meetings/rallies will be limited to a maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of Indoor halls and 30 per cent of the open ground capacity or as fixed by DEO as per the requirement of the social distancing norms and whichever is less," ECI said in a statement.

 

"Ban on roadshows, pad yatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies, and processions will remain as before. A maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning fixed at 20 will also remain as before. Ban on campaign between 8 PM and 8 AM will also continue as before," it added.

The decision was taken after the Election Commission held a meeting with the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Saturday to assess the prevailing ground situation.

The Health Ministry informed the Commission that COVID-19 cases are fast receding in the country and the poll going states are contributing a very small proportion of the total reported cases in the country.

 

The commission has appointed Special Observers for the poll-bound states to oversee the holding of the free and fair elections.

"Many Special Observers have sent their reports and have stated that the COVID situation has improved substantially and positivity rate has come down significantly," the ECI said.

The Commission further said that the open ground rallies can be held only on the grounds specifically designated by the district authorities and subject to compliance with all the conditions of SDMA.

"Allocation of these grounds will be given equitably by the district administration through e-Suvidha portal on the first come first serve basis. Capacities of these grounds will be fixed by the District Administration well in advance and notified to all the parties," it added.

 

The Election Commission will review the situation periodically and take necessary decisions for amendment in its guidelines based on ground-level situation, added the statement.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Elections in Goa and Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 and in Manipur from February 27 to March 3. Elections in Punjab will be held on February 20.
The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

 

...
Tags: assembly elections 2022, election commisison
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Lata Mangeshkar (Photo: PTI/File)

Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM Jagan mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death

Telangana Chief Minister KCR. (Photo: By arrangement)

Several more singers may come, none can replace Lata: Telangana CM KCR

Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima along with her supporters (ANI)

Karnataka Congress MLA says she wears hijab in Assembly, dares govt to stop her

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral to be held at 6:30 pm with full state honours



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'My interactions with her will remain unforgettable': PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar

Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral to be held at 6:30 pm with full state honours

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

J&K: Delimitation panel shares second report with MPs

The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)

Karnataka bans clothes that disturb harmony, public order in education institutions

While the Congress leaders backed Hijab, the BJP said it will not allow 'Talibanisation' of education institutions. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Karnataka Congress MLA says she wears hijab in Assembly, dares govt to stop her

Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima along with her supporters (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->