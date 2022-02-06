Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2022 BJP, Congress slam C ...
BJP, Congress slam CM KCR for not receiving PM Modi at Hyderabad airport

ANI
Published Feb 6, 2022, 9:40 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 9:40 am IST
PM Modi was in the city on Saturday to unveil the 'Statue of Equality'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the 216-foot tall 'Statue of Unity' in Hyderabad. (Photo: DC)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the 216-foot tall 'Statue of Unity' in Hyderabad. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party on Saturday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad airport.

Terming the situation as "unfortunate", BJP leader Prakash Reddy said that the Chief Minister's decision will impact the political activities in the state.

 

"It is an unfortunate situation that the chief minister did not go to receive the Prime Minister of the country. It is a 'bahana' (excuse). I feel that he did not have the courage to come face to face with PM Modi after accusing the PM on several occasions," Reddy told ANI.

"I request the Chief Minister to apologize and have a dialogue with the Prime Minister as this decision of Chief Minister will impact the political activities of Telangana," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader V Hanumanta Rao condemned the incident and said that it is against the Constitution of India.

 

"As the leader of an opposition party, I feel that they want to change the Constitution of India. They want to ignore the Constitution. They are violating the protocols. They are working against the Constitution," he stated.

"This is a democratic nation, I am against any activity which is against the Constitution," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not present at the Hyderabad airport to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the city to unveil the 'Statue of Equality'.

 

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had also not received the Prime Minister at Bhatinda airport when he visited the state for unveiling development projects in the state last month.

Telangana BJP slammed Chandrasekhar Rao for "violating protocol" and not receiving the Prime Minister at the airport. The party termed it "shameful act" and said the chief minister had stooped to "new low".

"KCR has been regularly insulting our PM @narendramodiji Now violating protocol stoops is such idiot and shameful act of KCR. We will never tolerate this to our PM," the party said in a tweet.

 

The state BJP also accused Chandrasekhar Rao of following the "footsteps" of Channi and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu.

"As Expected! KCR violating Protocol stoops to a new low by sending his unimportant Minister. Following NCBN, Channi footsteps. You'll be paid back in return," the state BJP said.

Tags: statue of equality, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


