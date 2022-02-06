Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2022 Active COVID-19 case ...
Active COVID-19 cases decline to 12,25,011

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2022, 10:22 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2022, 10:22 am IST
The active cases comprise 2.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.91 per cent
A health worker takes a swab sample of a women to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (AP/Mahesh Kumar A.)
New Delhi: India added 1,07,474 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 4,21,88,138, while the active cases further declined to 12,25,011, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,01,979 with 865 fresh fatalities,the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 2.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.91 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,06,637 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

