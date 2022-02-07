7 villages of Telangana state secured top ranks under SAGY scheme

Karimnagar/Nizamabad: Of the top ten villages selected across the country under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), seven belong to the old Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts, minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Sunday.

The SAGY is a rural development programme in which an MP selects a village to develop. The broad focus is on social and cultural development and spreading motivation among the people on social mobilisation of the village community.

The list was topped by Vennampally of Saidapur mandal in undivided Karimnagar district and followed by Koalas of Zukkal mandal, Nizamabad district in the second place.

The others in the top 10 from undivided Karimnagar were: Ganneruvaram Bejjanki mandal (fourth), Vernapally (Yellareddypet, sixth) and Ramakrishnapuram (Veenavanka, ninth)

The other villages of united Nizamabad district which secured ranks in top ten list are Kandakurthi (Renjal, fifth) and Thanakurdha (Nizamabad mandal, tenth).

Ramakrishanpuram was adopted by BJP MP and party TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Saidapur by Capt. V. Laxmikantha Rao, Kolas B.V. Patil, Kandakurthi and Thanakurdh by K. Kavitha and Ganneruvaram and Vernapally by B. Vinod Kumar.

As per the directions given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, several development works like supplying pure drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha, construction of vykuntadams, dumping yards, growing of saplings, providing of tractors, collection of wet and dry wastes separately and establishment of nurseries and palle prakruthi vanams under Palle Pragathi programme along with implementing them perfectly along with sanctioning of funds regularly yielded good results, he informed.

Once Gangadevipally in Warangal district stood as a model village in the state. Even the tourists from other countries visited the village to see it. After the formation of separate Telangana state and with the implementation of Palle pragathi programme, several villages are transforming into model villages, he added.