Where is Farooq, questions Oppn, stages walk-out in LS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 6, 2020, 4:28 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2020, 4:28 am IST
Three former chief ministers including Farooq Abdullah are languishing in jails for the past six months.
New Delhi: “Where is Farooq Abdullah? Why is he being prevented from performing his duties as an MP?,” questioned Opposition parties as they staged a walk out in Lok Sabha against his detention in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir last August.

Abdullah, his son Omar - both former chief ministers of J&K, PDP leader and also a former CM Mehbooba Mufti are among several political leaders who have been kept in detention under the stringent Public Safety Act in J&K to prevent them from speaking to public.

 

“Three former chief ministers including Farooq Abdullah are languishing in jails for the past six months, they have been put behind bars without giving any proper reason. He has been illegally detained,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said while demanding the release of Abdullah in Zero Hour.

Another Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh also raised the matter but was cut short by Speaker Om Birla following which the Congress and other Opposition members entered the Well of the House and started raising slogans — “Save the Constitution.”

“It is the responsibility of the government and House to ensure his welfare and also that he exercises his right as an elected representative,” Suresh said as Congress and other Opposition members walked out of the House in protest.

Trinamul Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay while raising the issue of detention of Abdullah said this point was also raised during the all-party meeting and the Business Advisory Committee meetings.

“I would request the government to intimate this House at least about his health condition,” Mr Bandyopadhyay said.

Congress party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted saying, “Its been six months since two ex-Chief Ministers have been incarcerated without any charges and millions of people were locked down in J&K. Six months ago we were asking how long this will carry on? Now we are asking whether we are still a democracy or not.”

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
