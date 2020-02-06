Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2020 SC to hear tomorrow ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear tomorrow Centre's plea against HC order on hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2020, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2020, 12:15 pm IST
Hours after the high court's verdict, the Centre filed an appeal against it in the apex court.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict dismissing its plea against stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict dismissing its plea against stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict dismissing its plea against stay on the execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj, appearing for the Centre, on Thursday mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari.

 

Natraj told the court that jail authorities are unable to execute the convicts in the case despite the fact that their review petitions have been dismissed and curative petitions and mercy pleas of three of them have been rejected.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday held that all the four convicts are to be executed together and not separately while setting a week's deadline for them to avail the remaining remedies.

If the convicts choose not to make any type of petition in seven days from now, the institutions/ authorities concerned will deal with the matter, as per the law, without further delay, it said.

Hours after the high court's verdict, the Centre filed an appeal against it in the apex court.

The high court said all the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case have to be executed together, not separately, and faulted the authorities concerned for not taking steps for issuance of death warrants after rejection of appeals of the convicts by the Supreme Court in 2017.

The trial court had on January 31 stayed "till further orders" execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

A lawyer associated with the matter had said the grounds taken for challenge in the top court are almost the same as taken in the high court while filing the appeal against the trial court order.

He had said the Centre has stated in the petition in the apex court that the convicts can be hanged separately as Mukesh has exhausted all his remedies, including the mercy plea.

...
Tags: nirbhaya rape case, murder, gangrape, delhi high court, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Ravi Shankar Prasad (PTI file photo)

YouTube, Google, WhatsApp misused for porn, fake news and incite violence

A 46-year-old Thailand national was allegedly raped by two men here, following which they were arrested, police said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

2 arrested for raping 46-year-old Thailand national in Kerala

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday expanded his six-month-old Cabinet with the induction of ten Ministers. (Photo: File)

Karnataka CM expands Cabinet, inducts 10 ministers

Meanwhile, the senior bureaucrat ruled out the possibility of high-speed/bullet trains in the SCR.

SCR sends SOS on Telangana projects



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nirbhaya case: Convicts get 7 days to seek relief

Holding that all four death row convicts in the case — Pawan Kumar Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar (31) and Mukesh (32) — have to be executed together, the High Court directed the convicts to exhaust all their legal remedies in seven days, after which the authorities should act according to the law. (Photo: File)

Ram Lalla back in focus before polls

Reports said the spot chosen by the Yogi Adityanath government is located outside the “14 kosi parikrama”, or an area of some 42 km around Ayodhya town that devotees circle during religious events.

9 admitted for coronavirus tests in Hyderabad

According to an official, three passengers who had disembarked at the airport on Tuesday night, were flagged by medical staff because they exhibited some cold and flu like symptoms. (AFP photo)

MP becomes 5th state to pass resolution against CAA

Kamal Nath

Metro link: KT Rama Rao holds meet

K.T. Rama Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham