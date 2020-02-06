National Register of Citizens: Rush for wedding documents

National Register of CitizensAccording to officials of the Board, people are applying for the certificates of the marriages which were solemnised 30-40 years ago.

Hyderabad: The Wakf Board is flooded with the applications for marriage certificates as people seek to secure a domicile proof. The marriage certificate issued by the Wakf Board is considered to a valid proof for enrolling in the National Register of Citizens (NRC), if it is ever implemented.

Over the last one mon-th, the Board has been issuing more than 300 ce-rtificates per day, which is twice the number of applications that it recei-ves on a normal day.

Around 50,000 Muslim weddings are solemnised a year in the state. The board has already issued nearly 40,000 marriage certificates in 2019.

According to officials of the Board, people are applying for the certificates of the marriages which were solemnised 30-40 years ago. Officials also observed some people are applying for the marriage certificates of their parents.

If this trend continues, they claim the Board would have to issue one lakh certificates this year which will be an all time record.