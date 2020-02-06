Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2020 National Register of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

National Register of Citizens: Rush for wedding documents

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Feb 6, 2020, 4:17 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2020, 4:17 am IST
Around 50,000 Muslim weddings are solemnised a year in the state.
National Register of CitizensAccording to officials of the Board, people are applying for the certificates of the marriages which were solemnised 30-40 years ago.
 National Register of CitizensAccording to officials of the Board, people are applying for the certificates of the marriages which were solemnised 30-40 years ago.

Hyderabad: The Wakf Board is flooded with the applications for marriage certificates as people seek to secure a  domicile proof. The marriage certificate issued by the Wakf Board is considered to a valid proof for enrolling in the National Register of Citizens (NRC), if it is ever implemented.

Over the last one mon-th, the Board has been issuing more than 300 ce-rtificates per day, which is twice the number of applications that it recei-ves on a normal day.

 

Around 50,000 Muslim weddings are solemnised a year in the state. The board has already issued nearly 40,000 marriage certificates in 2019.

According to officials of the Board, people are applying for the certificates of the marriages which were solemnised 30-40 years ago. Officials also observed some people are applying for the marriage certificates of their parents.

If this trend continues, they claim the Board would have to issue one lakh certificates this year which will be an all time record.

...
Tags: wakf board, national register of citizens
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, the senior bureaucrat ruled out the possibility of high-speed/bullet trains in the SCR.

SCR sends SOS on Telangana projects

State president of the Students Islamic Organ-isation (SIO) Dr Talha Fayazuddin addressing the agitating students said the people in power who were so obstinate about the CAA in the beginning, are now showing signs of remorse before the unfaltering struggle of common people. However, the task is not easy.

Anti-CAA protest enters 30th day

A senior temple official said that the fraudsters have developed websites with certain key words that are related to TTD, Tirumala, Lord Venka-teswara and Lord Balaji.

TTD steps up vigil on 19 sites cheating devotees

Supreme Court of India

Mindset change for ending gender bias: Supreme Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nirbhaya case: Convicts get 7 days to seek relief

Holding that all four death row convicts in the case — Pawan Kumar Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar (31) and Mukesh (32) — have to be executed together, the High Court directed the convicts to exhaust all their legal remedies in seven days, after which the authorities should act according to the law. (Photo: File)

Ram Lalla back in focus before polls

Reports said the spot chosen by the Yogi Adityanath government is located outside the “14 kosi parikrama”, or an area of some 42 km around Ayodhya town that devotees circle during religious events.

9 admitted for coronavirus tests in Hyderabad

According to an official, three passengers who had disembarked at the airport on Tuesday night, were flagged by medical staff because they exhibited some cold and flu like symptoms. (AFP photo)

Jagan Mohan Reddy firm on 3 capitals proposal

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Russian S-400 missile delivery to India to begin by end of 2021: report

Russia will begin delivering S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India by the end of 2021, agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday quoted a Russian official as saying. (Photo: screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham