Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2020 MP becomes 5th state ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MP becomes 5th state to pass resolution against CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 6, 2020, 4:32 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2020, 4:32 am IST
The CAA has provided to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims in the countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Kamal Nath
 Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act, calling it divisive. The state cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Kamal Nath urged the Centre to repeal the law saying that it was against the secular character of Indian Constitution.

“The MP cabinet passed a resolution against CAA calling it discriminatory and divisive. The law is against the secular character of our Constitution,” state law minister P C Sharma said while briefing the reporters after the cabinet meeting.

 

The MP assembly is going to pass a resolution against CAA during its ensuing budget session, he added. MP would become fifth state in the country after Rajasthan, West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab to adopt a resolution against CAA. “Secularism is basic foundation of Indian Constitution which cannot be changed. It is clearly mentioned in the Constitution that India is a secular country. Besides, Article 14 of the Constitution grants equality to all citizens of the country under the law,” the resolution by the state cabinet read.

The resolution exhorted the Centre to repeal the law besides clearing doubts in the minds of the people on the contentious issue in the wake of growing protests against the law in the country.

The CAA has provided to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims in the countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Opposition BJP  took strong exception to decision by the state cabinet, saying that it amounted to violation of Constitution by the Kamal Nath government. “The move is nothing but appeasement of minorities by the state Congress government,” state BJP president Rakesh Singh said.

...
Tags: chief minister kamal nath, caa
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, the senior bureaucrat ruled out the possibility of high-speed/bullet trains in the SCR.

SCR sends SOS on Telangana projects

State president of the Students Islamic Organ-isation (SIO) Dr Talha Fayazuddin addressing the agitating students said the people in power who were so obstinate about the CAA in the beginning, are now showing signs of remorse before the unfaltering struggle of common people. However, the task is not easy.

Anti-CAA protest enters 30th day

A senior temple official said that the fraudsters have developed websites with certain key words that are related to TTD, Tirumala, Lord Venka-teswara and Lord Balaji.

TTD steps up vigil on 19 sites cheating devotees

Supreme Court of India

Mindset change for ending gender bias: Supreme Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nirbhaya case: Convicts get 7 days to seek relief

Holding that all four death row convicts in the case — Pawan Kumar Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar (31) and Mukesh (32) — have to be executed together, the High Court directed the convicts to exhaust all their legal remedies in seven days, after which the authorities should act according to the law. (Photo: File)

Ram Lalla back in focus before polls

Reports said the spot chosen by the Yogi Adityanath government is located outside the “14 kosi parikrama”, or an area of some 42 km around Ayodhya town that devotees circle during religious events.

9 admitted for coronavirus tests in Hyderabad

According to an official, three passengers who had disembarked at the airport on Tuesday night, were flagged by medical staff because they exhibited some cold and flu like symptoms. (AFP photo)

Jagan Mohan Reddy firm on 3 capitals proposal

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Russian S-400 missile delivery to India to begin by end of 2021: report

Russia will begin delivering S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India by the end of 2021, agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday quoted a Russian official as saying. (Photo: screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham