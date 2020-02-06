MP becomes 5th state to pass resolution against CAA

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act, calling it divisive. The state cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Kamal Nath urged the Centre to repeal the law saying that it was against the secular character of Indian Constitution.

“The MP cabinet passed a resolution against CAA calling it discriminatory and divisive. The law is against the secular character of our Constitution,” state law minister P C Sharma said while briefing the reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The MP assembly is going to pass a resolution against CAA during its ensuing budget session, he added. MP would become fifth state in the country after Rajasthan, West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab to adopt a resolution against CAA. “Secularism is basic foundation of Indian Constitution which cannot be changed. It is clearly mentioned in the Constitution that India is a secular country. Besides, Article 14 of the Constitution grants equality to all citizens of the country under the law,” the resolution by the state cabinet read.

The resolution exhorted the Centre to repeal the law besides clearing doubts in the minds of the people on the contentious issue in the wake of growing protests against the law in the country.

The CAA has provided to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims in the countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Opposition BJP took strong exception to decision by the state cabinet, saying that it amounted to violation of Constitution by the Kamal Nath government. “The move is nothing but appeasement of minorities by the state Congress government,” state BJP president Rakesh Singh said.