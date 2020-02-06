Mindset change for ending gender bias: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said there’s need for “administrative will and change in mind-set” to end gender discrimination in the Army while hearing the case of granting permanent commission to women officers serving in the Army.

A day after telling the top court that the “physiological limitations,” lower physical standards as compared to men, prolonged absence due to pregnancy, children’s education were the challenges that were obstructing the grant of permanent commission of women officers, the Centre did a somersault and heaped praise on the abilities of women saying that they can surpass men in uniform.