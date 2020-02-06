Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2020 Crooks call for KYC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Crooks call for KYC check, steal funds from e-wallets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA T
Published Feb 6, 2020, 4:24 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2020, 4:26 am IST
In a span of three days, two city residents lost over Rs 1.4 lakh from their bank accounts linked to their e-wallets.
 The transaction was not successful, but Rs 62,542 from his bank account linked to Paytm was debited to other accounts in 19 different transactions.

Hyderabad: Remote access control mobile apps available on the internet are coming in handy for cyber crooks, who are preying on naive e-wallet users on the pretext of updating their KYC details. In a span of three days, two city residents lost over Rs 1.4 lakh from their bank accounts linked to their e-wallets.

The police have advised e-wallet users to avoid sharing bank and e-wallet details with strangers and not to download any mobile application without knowing its purpose, as crooks may hack acco-unts through such apps, without the user being aware of it and rob them.

 

During the last week of January, the Cyberabad Cyber Crime police received a complaint from I.V. Ravi Shankar, a resident of Kukatpally, about losing Rs 62,542 to strangers who contacted him claiming they were updating the KYC of his Paytm account.

Mr Shankar, who recei-ved a message to update the KYC of his Paytm wallet, responded by calling a telephone number provided within the message. He was then prompted to download a mobile app named ‘Any Desk’, which directed him to transfer Rs 100 to their number.

The transaction was not successful, but Rs 62,542 from his bank account linked to Paytm was debited to other accounts in 19 different transactions. So-metime later, his mobile number stopped functioning. It was then that he realised he had been defrauded and approached the police.

Two days later, police received another complaint from Fakruddin Moh-ammed of RC Puram area, about a similar incident. Fakruddin, who was asked on a call to update KYC details of his Paytm account, was instructed to download a ‘Quick Support’ mobile application to enter details for updating the KYC. He was asked to transfer `1 to check the functioning of the e-wallet.

Soon after, Fakruddin got messages from his bank that about `78,399 from his three bank accounts was debited in five transactions. He then lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police seeking action. Ch Y. Srinivas Kumar, ACP, Cybe-rabad Cyber Crimes police, said in recent past, crooks are contacting Paytm e-wallet users by sending messages and making phone calls asking to update their KYC details. If a user believes these callers, they are made to download remote access applications and then made to watch helplessly as their bank accounts get drained.

He said at least three or four cases of such modus operandi are reported at the cyber crime police station every day. “There are over a hundred popular mobile e-wallets that fraudsters target the customers of popular ewallets. No e-wallet or bank employee calls and seeks KYC details. The users should not forget that,” he added.

“E-wallet users will be made to log into remote access application and then do a sample transaction. While they are entering a password or PIN for their e-wallet, they (offenders) collect details and use them illegally,” official said.

Tags: e-wallets, cyber crooks
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


