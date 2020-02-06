Nation Current Affairs 06 Feb 2020 Coronavirus: 10 Indi ...
Coronavirus: 10 Indians fail health screening test in China

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2020, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2020, 5:26 pm IST
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, normal visas and all existing e-visas from China that have been issued are no longer valid
 A plane carrying evacuees from the virus zone in China lands at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Wednesday. PTI image

The government has evacuated 640 Indians from coronavirus-hit China and the complex operation was done with Beijing's assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said apart from those evacuated, 10 other Indians have indicated that they want to come back from China, but were unable to clear the health screening process.
“We are in regular contact with them and exploring all possibilities for their return,” Kumar said.

 

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, normal visas and all existing e-visas from China that have been issued are no longer valid, he said.

