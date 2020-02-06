9 admitted for coronavirus tests in Hyderabad

According to an official, three passengers who had disembarked at the airport on Tuesday night, were flagged by medical staff because they exhibited some cold and flu like symptoms. (AFP photo)

Hyderabad: Nine more people have been admitted to Gandhi and Fever hospitals in the city on Wednesday for check-ups and tests for possible coronavirus infections. While five of them were admitted to Gandhi, four others were admitted to the Fever Hospital. All these individuals were returning from China.

Their blood and cheek swab samples will be tested at the virology lab in Gandhi Hospital, and the results are expected by Thursday morning.

There was some confusion with rumours floating during the day that one person, who had came for getting checked for the disease, had run away from the Gandhi Hospital but in the end it turned out to be just that, a rumour.

According to an official, three passengers who had disembarked at the airport on Tuesday night, were flagged by medical staff because they exhibited some cold and flu like symptoms.

The three passengers were directed to go to the Gandhi Hospital directly from the airport.

Excluding the nine who were admitted to the two hospitals since Tuesday night, tests conducted on 25 persons so far — all of whom arrived after January 15 — tested negative for the disease.

Tests on 26 others who arrived in the city between December 30 and January 15 were also negative for the disease.