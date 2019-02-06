Woman drags minister G Sudhakaran to court for abusing her

Alappuzha: The candid talk by PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran has often landed him in trouble. This time he has been dragged to court by a woman, a former personal staff member of him, alleging that he had verbally abused her in 2016.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Ambalappuzha, on Tuesday summoned him to appear before it on March 29.

A complaint against Mr Sudhakaran had been filed by Ms Usha Sali, 56, former Kottaravalavu south branch secretary of CPM. The incident in question occurred during the inauguration of a newly-constructed road at Thottapally in February 2016. Mr Sudhakaran pulled her up in public following which she quit as CPM branch secretary. The CPM later sacked her from the party.

The enmity between Mr Sudhakaran and Ms Sali had begun after she questioned the seat-sharing in the last local body polls. As a result, she and her family abstained from the poll campaign, which infuriated Mr Sudhakaran. Ms Sali registered a case in the Ambalappuzha police station earlier.

However, the police filed an FIR in the court in 2017 saying that her allegation was baseless. But she challenged the FIR in the court which has admitted her plea.