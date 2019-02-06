search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Mitchell Santner celebrates the dismissal of Rishabh Pant. (Photo: AP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 1st T20: Seifert, Southee star as dominant hosts outclass India
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Telugu television actress found dead, hanging from ceiling fan

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2019, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 3:38 pm IST
Her bother found her hanging from ceiling fan after he forcibly opened door after she did not respond to doorbell on Tuesday night.
Naga Jhansi became popular with the serial 'Pavitra Bandham.' (Photo: Instagram)
 Naga Jhansi became popular with the serial 'Pavitra Bandham.' (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: A 21-year old Telugu television artiste was found dead in her apartment in Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.

Naga Jhansi's bother found her hanging from the ceiling fan after he forcibly opened door after she did not respond to the doorbell on Tuesday night, a police official said.

 

"We were told that she had a boyfriend who apparently started neglecting her of late. We are inquiring into it. Her brother found her dead on Tuesday night at around 8.30," Punjagutta police inspector B Mohan Kumar said.

The deceased hailed from Krishna district and had acted in several TV serials and a few movies.

Jhansi became popular with the serial "Pavitra Bandham." The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and investigation is on, the police said.

...
Tags: actress, suicide, hanging, hyderabad, naga jhansi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The apex court on September 26 last year had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions. (Photo: PTI)

Linkage of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory for filing I-T return: SC

The posters were later taken down by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). (Photo: ANI)

Unfortunate, Modi doesn't have poster with wife despite being married: Sanjay Singh

BJP leader Sambit Patra said the posters that had come up were of criminals. (Photo: ANI)

NDMC removes posters featuring Rahul-Priyanka-Robert outside AICC headquarters

Aurangzeb had taken lift from a private vehicle outside his camp in Shopian but was being tracked by militants, who stopped the car and abducted him a few kilometres away. (Photo: File)

3 soldiers being questioned over abduction, killing of soldier Aurangzeb



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priests, bishops sexually abused nuns, admits Pope Francis

The papal admission followed a rare outcry last week from the Vatican's women's magazine over the sexual abuse of nuns, leaving them feeling forced to have abortions or raise children not recognised by their priest fathers (File Photo)
 

Goop on Netflix soon

Goop's podcast series, in which Paltrow and Loehnen talk to renowned thinkers, culture changers and industry disruptors was a hit too. (Photo: File)
 

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

The man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins (Photo:Twitter)
 

OPPO K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor, 25MP selfie camera launched

The OPPO K1 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notched display.
 

Next-Gen Honda City 2020: What to expect

Honda is already working on the new-gen Jazz overseas; current Jazz and City share platform.
 

Awarded Padma Shri for my talent; not physical differentiation: Narthaki Nataraj

Being a Bharatanatyam dancer, Narthaki specializes in the Thanjavar-based Nayaka Bhava tradition and has become a known face associated with this dance form in India and abroad. (Photo: narthakinataraj.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 soldiers being questioned over abduction, killing of soldier Aurangzeb

Aurangzeb had taken lift from a private vehicle outside his camp in Shopian but was being tracked by militants, who stopped the car and abducted him a few kilometres away. (Photo: File)

'Support entry of women’: Temple board’s U-turn on Sabarimala in SC

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Travancore Devaswom Board's ex-chairperson, favoured submissions seeking review of the judgment. (Photo: PTI | File)

VHP puts Ram temple campaign on hold in view of LS polls

The move comes a week after the central government approached the Supreme Court for permission to return 67 acres of land surrounding the disputed portion in Ayodhya to its original owners including Ram Janambhoomi Nyas. (Photo: @surendrajainbjp, Twitter))

PM Modi, Naveen Patnaik 'snatching' tribal land, says Rahul Gandhi

This was Gandhi's second visit within 10 days in the state where Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held together. (Photo: Twitter | @INCCongress)

Awarded Padma Shri for my talent; not physical differentiation: Narthaki Nataraj

Being a Bharatanatyam dancer, Narthaki specializes in the Thanjavar-based Nayaka Bhava tradition and has become a known face associated with this dance form in India and abroad. (Photo: narthakinataraj.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham