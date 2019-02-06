search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana plans to merge Rythu with Kisan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Feb 6, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 12:59 am IST
PM farmer scheme to help 47 lakh farmers, save Rs 3,000 crore.
The state and Central government schemes both provide investment subsidy to the farmers.
 The state and Central government schemes both provide investment subsidy to the farmers.

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has proposed merger of the Centrally-funded new Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and the state government’s own Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The state and Central government schemes both provide investment subsidy to the farmers.

 

Under Rythu Bandhu, the Telangana state government is paying Rs 5,000 per acre in the kharif season and the same in the rabi season to every farmer in the state. Around 53 lakh farmers are benefiting from the scheme which costs the state exchequer `15,000 crore per year.

The Central government scheme gives every small and marginal farmer family in the country that owns less than five acres of cultivable land Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments. It will benefit around 47 lakh farmers in TS and cost `3,000 crore per year.

The TS government is of the opinion that since in the state all farmers irrespective of their land holdings are getting benefit under Rythu Bandhu scheme, there is no need for another similar scheme for them.

If the TS government proposes this to the Central government and the latter accepts the reasoning, 47 lakh farmers will lose the additional benefit of `6,000 per year provided by the Central government. But the financial burden on the state exchequer for implementing Rythu Bandhu will reduce by about `3,000 crore. The Central government will release the funds of `6,000 crore to the TS government in three instalments.

The state government will give `5,000 per acre in both seasons to farmers as per the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The state government has no objection to the name of the scheme being changed to Rythu Bandhu-PM Kisan. A senior official of the Telangana state government does not believe such a merger is possible.

He said that the Central government has announced this scheme to get some political mileage before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Central government wants to give the first instalment before the elections.

n Page 6: LS polls to decide fate of schemes merger

...
Tags: telangana state government, rythu bandhu scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The state government has paid Rs 1,057 crore for the academic year 2017-18 and is in arrears of Rs 1,240 crore. (Representational image)

Fee sop delay has students in a fix

Republic Day

AP, Telangana NCC cadets bag 5 medals

According to US Government statistics, 129 Indian nationals had been administratively arrested as on January 31, 2019 in connection with their enrolment at a fake university.

Indian embassy meets 117 of arrested

Based on his complaint, the Neredmet police registered a case under Section 324 of the IPC and Sections 75 and 82 of JJ Act.

Hyderabad: Teacher beats 5-year-old boy, booked



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mithali Raj to announce T20 retirement after home series against England?

There are indications that Mithali may not be selected in all the matches against the 'White Ferns' and she has been made aware by a senior member of the team management. (Photo: PTI)
 

Gully Boy second dialogue promo: Gully Ka Chokra Ranveer Singh ready to roll

Ranveer Singh in the still from Gully Boy second dialogue promo
 

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

Sai Teja, 22 year-old-man from Hyderabad who did not pursue his education after 10th class invented a new smart system for vehicles to avoid road accidents. (Photo:ANI)
 

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

The youngster isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware (Photo:White House)
 

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

US President Donald Trump had announced Rao’s nomination in November while celebrating Diwali at the White House (Photo:Twitter)
 

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Police invoke NSA against 3 accused of cow slaughter in MP

This is the first incident in which police have charged those accused of cow slaughter with NSA. (Photo: ANI)

'Home Ministry trying to destroy process': SC on Assam's NRC

The court added that the central forces cant be withdrawn from Assam. (Photo: File)

Hazare on Day 7 of hunger strike, loses over 5 kg weight

Doctors attending him says Anna is in a critical condition, advises to call off the strike as soon as possible. (Photo: PTI)

Both TMC, BJP are corrupt, put in place by SC: Sitaram Yechury

Yechury said he did not find anything wrong in the way the CBI had embarked on the investigations into the scam in Kolkata and pointed out that their actions could have been objectionable if the agency had proceeded suo moto. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra: Civilian trainer aircraft crashes, pilot injured

The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham