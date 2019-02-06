SC has shown Mamata Banerjee her place, says SM Krishna

Bengaluru: Welcoming the Supreme Court's direction to Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate into investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam, former external affairs minister S M Krishna said "elements" who were attempting to derive political mileage would have to realize their folly.

In a statement released to the media here, he said the apex court has shown West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, her place after she indulged in theatrics to gain political mileage of the episode involved Mr Rajeev Kumar and officers of CBI. "Ordering the arrest of the CBI officers, who had arrived in Kolkata to perform their legitimate duty was blatantly wrong, and misuse of her position as Chief Minister. All that the CBI team wanted to do was to question the Kolkata police commissioner in the Sarada (chit fund) scam," he added.

The veteran leader said: "Sarada scam was monitored by the Supreme Court which began in March 2014. So there was no need for the CBI to obtain prior permission of the state government to question the Kolkata Police Commissioner. The CBI was well within its right to approach the officer."

Therefore, the apex court's direction to the police commissioner of Kolkata was a "resounding slap" on the face of Ms Mamata Banerjee, he added.