Priyanka drops off Robert Vadra to face ED in money-laundering case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 6, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 5:25 pm IST
Vadra has been directed by Delhi court to cooperate with ED investigation after he approached court for anticipatory bail.
  Robert Vadra was dropped off at the office by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi on Wednesday after the agency summoned him in a money laundering case.

Robert Vadra was dropped off at the office by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

 

Robert Vadra has been directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the ED investigation after he approached the court for anticipatory bail.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square.

...
