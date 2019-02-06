Priyanka drops off Robert Vadra to face ED in money-laundering case

Robert Vadra was dropped off at the office by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi on Wednesday after the agency summoned him in a money laundering case.

Robert Vadra has been directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the ED investigation after he approached the court for anticipatory bail.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square.