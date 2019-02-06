search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Iceland woman celebrates mani vizha in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G SRINIVASAN
Published Feb 6, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Brahmapureeswarar temple at Korkai is meant for Avita natchathiram and was built by Kulothunga Chola three.
Abishekam performed to Ana alias Annapurani, a tourist from Iceland as part of her mani vizha at Brahmapureeswarar temple at Korkai. (Photo: DC)
 Abishekam performed to Ana alias Annapurani, a tourist from Iceland as part of her mani vizha at Brahmapureeswarar temple at Korkai. (Photo: DC)

Thanjavur: Sixty-year-old woman Ana alias Annapurani from Iceland celebrated her “mani vizha” (sixty years celebration) in a traditional way at Brahmapureeswarar temple, a natchathra sthalam for Avita natchathiram (star) at Korkai near Kumbakonam on Tuesday.

She is one among 22 foreign tourists from America, South Africa, Iceland, Italy, Dubai, Korea, Japan and Australia, who are on a pilgrimage to 27 temples for 27 natchathirams (stars) in Tamil Nadu.

 

Brahmapureeswarar temple at Korkai is meant for Avita natchathiram and was built by Kulothunga Chola three.

After visiting 23 natchathira temples in Kanchipuram, Madurai and Nagapattinam districts, the tourists came to 24th temple at Korkai where Ana celebrated her 60th year completion.

Eleven vedic  scholars performed Ganapathy homam, Ayush homam, Navagraha homam, Natchathira homam, Pancha suktha homam.

Gho-Pujas and 51 kalasa pujas were also performed.

Villagers participated in the pujas. Parthiban, who led the tourist party, said that the pilgrimage began on January 17.

...
Tags: brahmapureeswarar temple


Latest From Nation

S M Krishna

SC has shown Mamata Banerjee her place, says SM Krishna

In his view, the funds allocated to a separate ministry of fisheries could help the sector invest in modernisation and projects like creation of artificial reefs for fish breeding.

No ministry, fishermen sore with Centre

In this photo, actress Sumalatha is seen with her husband and actor-politician late Ambareesh.

JD(S) MLC’s remark on Sumalatha creates uproar

A woman police who spotted the woman's bleeding hand rushed her to a hospital.

Bengaluru: Woman makes suicide bid at city police commissioner's office



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mithali Raj to announce T20 retirement after home series against England?

There are indications that Mithali may not be selected in all the matches against the 'White Ferns' and she has been made aware by a senior member of the team management. (Photo: PTI)
 

Gully Boy second dialogue promo: Gully Ka Chokra Ranveer Singh ready to roll

Ranveer Singh in the still from Gully Boy second dialogue promo
 

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

Sai Teja, 22 year-old-man from Hyderabad who did not pursue his education after 10th class invented a new smart system for vehicles to avoid road accidents. (Photo:ANI)
 

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

The youngster isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware (Photo:White House)
 

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

US President Donald Trump had announced Rao’s nomination in November while celebrating Diwali at the White House (Photo:Twitter)
 

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Officials place 500 extinguishers, 150 plastic drums at numaish

Fire extinguishers (Photo: Pixabay)

Fee sop delay has students in a fix

The state government has paid Rs 1,057 crore for the academic year 2017-18 and is in arrears of Rs 1,240 crore. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Facebook,Genpact go for Persian students

This was evident from the liberal use of the language at a programme held on Tuesday at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University here.

Police invoke NSA against 3 accused of cow slaughter in MP

This is the first incident in which police have charged those accused of cow slaughter with NSA. (Photo: ANI)

'Home Ministry trying to destroy process': SC on Assam's NRC

The court added that the central forces cant be withdrawn from Assam. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham