Iceland woman celebrates mani vizha in Tamil Nadu

Abishekam performed to Ana alias Annapurani, a tourist from Iceland as part of her mani vizha at Brahmapureeswarar temple at Korkai. (Photo: DC)

Thanjavur: Sixty-year-old woman Ana alias Annapurani from Iceland celebrated her “mani vizha” (sixty years celebration) in a traditional way at Brahmapureeswarar temple, a natchathra sthalam for Avita natchathiram (star) at Korkai near Kumbakonam on Tuesday.

She is one among 22 foreign tourists from America, South Africa, Iceland, Italy, Dubai, Korea, Japan and Australia, who are on a pilgrimage to 27 temples for 27 natchathirams (stars) in Tamil Nadu.

Brahmapureeswarar temple at Korkai is meant for Avita natchathiram and was built by Kulothunga Chola three.

After visiting 23 natchathira temples in Kanchipuram, Madurai and Nagapattinam districts, the tourists came to 24th temple at Korkai where Ana celebrated her 60th year completion.

Eleven vedic scholars performed Ganapathy homam, Ayush homam, Navagraha homam, Natchathira homam, Pancha suktha homam.

Gho-Pujas and 51 kalasa pujas were also performed.

Villagers participated in the pujas. Parthiban, who led the tourist party, said that the pilgrimage began on January 17.