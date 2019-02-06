search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Eight recruiters plead ‘not guilty’, 1 gets bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Feb 6, 2019, 12:57 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 12:57 am IST
The American Telugu community has extended help to 22 detained in Atlanta.
The Telugu community in the US plans to hold a meeting with the Indian Embassy and students who have been released on bail.
 The Telugu community in the US plans to hold a meeting with the Indian Embassy and students who have been released on bail.

Hyderabad: The eight Telugu-speaking Indians who were charged by the US Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) pleaded “not guilty” when produced for the first time before a federal court in Michigan.

They have been charged with aiding hundreds of students to stay illegally in the US by enrolling in a fake university.

 

One of the eight recruiters Phanideep Karnati, 35, secured bail because he had a valid H-1B visa.

Mr Karnati entered the US 10 years ago and had a good track record. He lived in Louisville, Kentucky and was released on a bond of $10,000.

While the seven others, Barath Kakireddy of Florida, Suresh Kandala of Virginia, Prem Rampeesa of North Carolina, Santosh Sama of California, Avinash Thakkallapally of Pennsylvania, Aswanth Nune of Georgia and  Naveen Prathipati of Texas, continue to be in custody.

Three Telugu students who were detained in Indianapolis — two from AP and one from TS — and lodged at the detention centre in Detroit, secured bail on a bond of $25,000. The bond money was sponsored by their families, friends and Telugu community leaders. Others have also applied for bail.

According to reports, the US ICE has taken away the passports of 130 detained students. Voluminous documents and mobile phones of the eight recruiters charged by ICE have been confiscated.

The eight have been charged with aiding hundreds of students to stay illegally in the US by enrolling in a fake university.

Sreedhar Nagi Reddy, a US citizen associated with ATA, Telangana Development Forum told Deccan Chronicle, “There are two options for the students who have been detained. One is to secure bail and voluntarily move out of the country after getting clearance from the immigration judge. Each state where the students have been detained has different rules and the bail cost ranges from USD 1500 to 25,000. Second is to stay in the US, hire an attorney and fight the case. Those opting for bail should have US citizen or green card holder as their guarantor.”

Sources told this newspaper that those detained cried when members of the Telugu community visited them as they are sharing the detention centres with murderers, drug addicts/peddlers and other criminals. The American Telugu community has extended help to 22 detained in Atlanta, seven in Texas, four in Virginia, and eight each in Detroit and Florida.

The Telugu community in the US plans to hold a meeting with the Indian Embassy and students who have been released on bail.

...
Tags: telangana development forum, immigration customs and enforcement
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The state government has paid Rs 1,057 crore for the academic year 2017-18 and is in arrears of Rs 1,240 crore. (Representational image)

Fee sop delay has students in a fix

Republic Day

AP, Telangana NCC cadets bag 5 medals

According to US Government statistics, 129 Indian nationals had been administratively arrested as on January 31, 2019 in connection with their enrolment at a fake university.

Indian embassy meets 117 of arrested

Based on his complaint, the Neredmet police registered a case under Section 324 of the IPC and Sections 75 and 82 of JJ Act.

Hyderabad: Teacher beats 5-year-old boy, booked



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mithali Raj to announce T20 retirement after home series against England?

There are indications that Mithali may not be selected in all the matches against the 'White Ferns' and she has been made aware by a senior member of the team management. (Photo: PTI)
 

Gully Boy second dialogue promo: Gully Ka Chokra Ranveer Singh ready to roll

Ranveer Singh in the still from Gully Boy second dialogue promo
 

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

Sai Teja, 22 year-old-man from Hyderabad who did not pursue his education after 10th class invented a new smart system for vehicles to avoid road accidents. (Photo:ANI)
 

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

The youngster isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware (Photo:White House)
 

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

US President Donald Trump had announced Rao’s nomination in November while celebrating Diwali at the White House (Photo:Twitter)
 

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Police invoke NSA against 3 accused of cow slaughter in MP

This is the first incident in which police have charged those accused of cow slaughter with NSA. (Photo: ANI)

'Home Ministry trying to destroy process': SC on Assam's NRC

The court added that the central forces cant be withdrawn from Assam. (Photo: File)

Hazare on Day 7 of hunger strike, loses over 5 kg weight

Doctors attending him says Anna is in a critical condition, advises to call off the strike as soon as possible. (Photo: PTI)

Both TMC, BJP are corrupt, put in place by SC: Sitaram Yechury

Yechury said he did not find anything wrong in the way the CBI had embarked on the investigations into the scam in Kolkata and pointed out that their actions could have been objectionable if the agency had proceeded suo moto. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra: Civilian trainer aircraft crashes, pilot injured

The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham