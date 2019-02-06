Bengaluru: Woman makes suicide bid at city police commissioner's office

A woman police who spotted the woman's bleeding hand rushed her to a hospital.

Bengaluru: Dejected over her boyfriend refusing to marry her, a pregnant woman attempted suicide in a toilet at the city police commissioner's office on Tuesday.

The woman, Mary, and her boyfriend Prakash were summoned by Vanita Sahayavahini for counselling on Tuesday. The boyfriend during the counselling maintained that he would not marry her.

Let down by her boyfriend's refusal, the woman went to the bathroom in the Sahayavahini and attempted suicide by cutting her wrist.

According to Sahayavahini staff, Prakash and Mary were in a relationship for 10 months and Mary was four months pregnant. Prakash, who had promised to marry her, started avoiding her recently and told her that he will not marry her at any cost.

Mary was depressed and was counselled three times previously.

As the issue did not get resolved, the police summoned both for the counselling but nothing concrete happened.

Mary is out of danger and once she is discharged, both Prakash and Mary would be summoned for the final round of counselling and a concrete decision would be taken, a Sahayavahini staffer said.