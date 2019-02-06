search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Woman makes suicide bid at city police commissioner's office

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 6, 2019, 3:02 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 3:41 am IST
The boyfriend during the counselling maintained that he would not marry her.
A woman police who spotted the woman's bleeding hand rushed her to a hospital.
 A woman police who spotted the woman's bleeding hand rushed her to a hospital.

Bengaluru: Dejected over her boyfriend refusing to marry her, a pregnant woman attempted suicide in a toilet at the city police commissioner's office on Tuesday.

The woman, Mary, and her boyfriend Prakash were summoned by Vanita Sahayavahini for counselling on Tuesday. The boyfriend during the counselling maintained that he would not marry her.

 

Let down by her boyfriend's refusal, the woman went to the bathroom in the Sahayavahini and attempted suicide by cutting her wrist.

A woman police who spotted the woman's bleeding hand rushed her to a hospital.

According to Sahayavahini staff, Prakash and Mary were in a relationship for 10 months and Mary was four months pregnant. Prakash, who had promised to marry her, started avoiding her recently and told her that he will not marry her at any cost.

Mary was depressed and was counselled three times previously.

As the issue did not get resolved, the police summoned both for the counselling but nothing concrete happened.

Mary is out of danger and once she is discharged, both Prakash and Mary would be summoned for the final round of counselling and a concrete decision would be taken, a Sahayavahini staffer said.

...
Tags: police commissioner's office, vanita sahayavahini
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Some of the experimental models include having separate compartments that collect wet, dry and sanitary wastes everyday. (Representational Image)

Guest column: Swachh Survekshan toolkit will guide process

The current tender entails separate contracts for dry and wet waste. The BBMP believes this will ensure segregation takes place at source and that waste is not mixed as soon as it is picked up. The BBMP Garbage contractors' Association had objected strongly to this.

Garbage tender: ‘Bin there, dump that’, say contractors

According to highly placed sources, the hoarding maintenance has been handled by three wings including the Engineering wing, Buddha Purnima Project (BPP) wing and Urban Forestry. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Advertisement agencies yet to clear eight year dues

S M Krishna

SC has shown Mamata Banerjee her place, says SM Krishna



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mithali Raj to announce T20 retirement after home series against England?

There are indications that Mithali may not be selected in all the matches against the 'White Ferns' and she has been made aware by a senior member of the team management. (Photo: PTI)
 

Gully Boy second dialogue promo: Gully Ka Chokra Ranveer Singh ready to roll

Ranveer Singh in the still from Gully Boy second dialogue promo
 

10th pass man from Hyderabad invents alcohol detector

Sai Teja, 22 year-old-man from Hyderabad who did not pursue his education after 10th class invented a new smart system for vehicles to avoid road accidents. (Photo:ANI)
 

11 year old, bullied for last name ‘Trump’, invited to US President's speech

The youngster isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware (Photo:White House)
 

2 Indian-American women oppose nomination of Neomi Rao

US President Donald Trump had announced Rao’s nomination in November while celebrating Diwali at the White House (Photo:Twitter)
 

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tank Bund road may close for half an year

The road in front of the Marriott Hotel at Tank Bund which is proposed to be demolished.

Bengaluru: Promote creativity, among youngsters, says Prof CNR Rao

Prof. C.N.R. Rao

Hyderabad: Advertisement agencies yet to clear eight year dues

According to highly placed sources, the hoarding maintenance has been handled by three wings including the Engineering wing, Buddha Purnima Project (BPP) wing and Urban Forestry. (Representational image)

Telangana State Wakf Board approves Rs 15 crore budget estimate

which is payable against the land acquired by the civic body for road widening.(Representational image)

Bengaluru: KSPCB nod for software firm’s STP raises eyebrows

Sewage Treatment Plant
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham