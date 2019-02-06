search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Mitchell Santner celebrates the dismissal of Rishabh Pant. (Photo: AP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 1st T20: Seifert, Southee star as dominant hosts outclass India
 
Nation, Current Affairs

3 soldiers being questioned over abduction, killing of soldier Aurangzeb

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
However, Army made it clear the soldiers in question have neither been detained nor arrested so far.
Aurangzeb had taken lift from a private vehicle outside his camp in Shopian but was being tracked by militants, who stopped the car and abducted him a few kilometres away. (Photo: File)
 Aurangzeb had taken lift from a private vehicle outside his camp in Shopian but was being tracked by militants, who stopped the car and abducted him a few kilometres away. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Three soldiers are being questioned over their possible involvement in leaking information about the movement of their colleague Aurangzeb, who was abducted and killed by militants in south Kashmir last year, army sources said Wednesday.

The three soldiers are being quizzed on suspicion that they might have knowingly or unknowingly leaked information about Aurangzeb's movements, the sources said.

 

However, they made it clear the soldiers in question have neither been detained nor arrested so far. While the police are investigating the case, the army is providing all possible cooperation so that those involved in killing of Aurangzeb are brought to justice, they said.

One of the soldiers under the scanner is brother of Tauseef Wani -- who was allegedly tortured by an army officer in Shadimarg camp -- where Aurangzeb was posted, the sources said. Wani is currently undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital here.

Aurangzeb, who was proceeding on leave for Eid on 14 June 2018, was abducted and later shot in the head and neck. His body was found by a team of police and Army officials at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama district, from where he was abducted.

Aurangzeb had taken lift from a private vehicle outside his camp in Shopian but was being tracked by militants, who stopped the car and abducted him a few kilometres away.

...
Tags: srinagar, aurangzeb, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The apex court on September 26 last year had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions. (Photo: PTI)

Linkage of PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory for filing I-T return: SC

Naga Jhansi became popular with the serial 'Pavitra Bandham.' (Photo: Instagram)

Telugu television actress found dead, hanging from ceiling fan

The posters were later taken down by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). (Photo: ANI)

‘Unfortunate, PM doesn't have poster with wife despite being married’: Sanjay Singh

BJP leader Sambit Patra said the posters that had come up were of criminals. (Photo: ANI)

NDMC removes posters featuring Rahul-Priyanka-Robert outside AICC headquarters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priests, bishops sexually abused nuns, admits Pope Francis

The papal admission followed a rare outcry last week from the Vatican's women's magazine over the sexual abuse of nuns, leaving them feeling forced to have abortions or raise children not recognised by their priest fathers (File Photo)
 

Goop on Netflix soon

Goop's podcast series, in which Paltrow and Loehnen talk to renowned thinkers, culture changers and industry disruptors was a hit too. (Photo: File)
 

A man attacked by mountain lion, fought back and choked it to death

The man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins (Photo:Twitter)
 

OPPO K1 with in-display fingerprint sensor, 25MP selfie camera launched

The OPPO K1 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED waterdrop notched display.
 

Next-Gen Honda City 2020: What to expect

Honda is already working on the new-gen Jazz overseas; current Jazz and City share platform.
 

Awarded Padma Shri for my talent; not physical differentiation: Narthaki Nataraj

Being a Bharatanatyam dancer, Narthaki specializes in the Thanjavar-based Nayaka Bhava tradition and has become a known face associated with this dance form in India and abroad. (Photo: narthakinataraj.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala govt opposes pleas seeking review of SC's Sabarimala verdict

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Travancore Devaswom Board's ex-chairperson, favoured submissions seeking review of the judgment. (Photo: PTI | File)

VHP puts Ram temple campaign on hold in view of LS polls

The move comes a week after the central government approached the Supreme Court for permission to return 67 acres of land surrounding the disputed portion in Ayodhya to its original owners including Ram Janambhoomi Nyas. (Photo: @surendrajainbjp, Twitter))

PM Modi, Naveen Patnaik 'snatching' tribal land, says Rahul Gandhi

This was Gandhi's second visit within 10 days in the state where Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held together. (Photo: Twitter | @INCCongress)

Awarded Padma Shri for my talent; not physical differentiation: Narthaki Nataraj

Being a Bharatanatyam dancer, Narthaki specializes in the Thanjavar-based Nayaka Bhava tradition and has become a known face associated with this dance form in India and abroad. (Photo: narthakinataraj.com)

Supreme Court notice to lawyer Prashant Bhushan on contempt plea by AG and Centre

Attorney General K K Venugopal said in his petition that Bhushan's tweets
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham